When it comes to television, Friends is the chicken noodle soup of comfort shows. The cult-favorite series has been there for Us when it hasn’t been our day, our week, our month or even our year. We can always count on Monica, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and Joey to make Us laugh and remind Us to “pivot” when life gets hard. As loyal Friends fans, we also love the cast who play our beloved characters. And as beauty buffs, we play close attention to the stars’ beauty routines.

Last year, Courteney Cox (a.k.a. Monica) revealed some of the products she simply can’t live without — and one item surprised Us. It’s the Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler, a household essential at an affordable price point! The Scream star told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “I have straight eyelashes. I use Latisse, so they’re very long, but they’re so straight. I just bought this Tweezerman curler one day. It opens really wide, so I can fit all my eyelashes in there at once. If I had to walk out of the house having done just one thing, I would make sure my eyelashes were curled. It changes the whole look of my eyes.”

Get the Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler is a tried-and-true beauty staple! If you’re going for a minimalist makeup look, then this tool will help open your eyes without eyelash extensions, false lashes or mascara. Your lashes will go from droopy and flat to awake and lifted. Designed with ergonomic handles, the smooth opening and closing function delivers a precise performance every time. The retractable spring shapes lashes, while the rounded curler pad defines the curve. And the hypoallergenic silicone lash pads create crease-free curls!

Just like Cox, this Tweezerman eyelash curler rocks! You can use it on its own for a natural eyelash appearance or in addition to makeup for extra definition.

