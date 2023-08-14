Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What do Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow have in common? Besides Oscar wins under their belts, these two A-list actresses both reportedly love Weleda Skin Food! This ultra-rich moisturizer is a cult-favorite cream among celebrities and customers alike.

Sustainably sourced with clean ingredients (including rosemary, chamomile and botanical oils), this nourishing formula delivers a burst of hydration to dry skin. A multi-purpose product, this skincare superhero can be used all over, from your face to your feet.

Keep scrolling to see the stars who can’t get enough of this Weleda cream, available on sale now at Amazon!

Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice revealed to Into the Gloss: “My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery. When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil — the same you use to cook with — and cover my entire body with it. I go through so many of these.”

Hailey Bieber

The model shared her pre-makeup skincare routine on TikTok: “My final step with skin prep for makeup is that I like to get a richer, heavier cream and put that in some spots where I feel I get more dry and then I want a little more sheen and highlight under the makeup. I’ve had a lot of makeup artists use this on me and I love it. The Weleda Skin Food, I feel like it does the trick that I’m wanting of just adding a little bit more hydration and sheen.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder once spilled her everyday skincare and wellness secrets with Vogue: “People always ask me, ‘If I wanted something that’s a clean, non-toxic product that really works that I’d want to buy at the drugstore, what should I get?’ And I always say Weleda Skin Food. They make this super rich, fantastic moisturizer.”

Julia Roberts

Us Weekly reported that the Oscar winner told InStyle, “I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet. Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist.”

Dove Cameron

The former Disney star walked Vogue through her beauty routine: “This is my favorite daily moisturizer. This is the Weleda Skin Food. I wanted something really thick and intense for a time when I was super dry and somebody recommended this, and it’s so good! I use it all the time now because not only can I not find anything thicker, it also gives me such a nice glow underneath my makeup.”

Molly-Mae Hague

In a YouTube video, the Love Island UK star said, “To prime my face and moisturize, I’m going to be using the Weleda Skin Food. My makeup artist Holly always uses [this] on me.”

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: