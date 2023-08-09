Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

In Hollywood, celebrities have premium access to the best beauty products on the market, from luxury labels to top-rated treatments. But it turns out that stars are just like Us ­— sometimes they prefer an affordable drugstore steal over a fancy department store splurge. And in the case of the 10 A-listers below, that budget-friendly buy is the Aquaphor Healing Ointment.

This cult-favorite moisturizer has multiple functions and benefits. It acts as a lip balm to soothe dry and cracked lips, a hydrating mask, minor wound care and much more. No wonder so many stars keep this product with them at all times!

Keep scrolling to find out which famous faces adore Aquaphor.

Sofia Richie

The Internet’s newest It girl just told Who What Wear, “Favorite lip product if I’m being completely honest with you is Aquaphor.”

Zendaya

The Emmy winner told Glamour that if she were stuck on a desert island and could only bring three beauty products with her, one of them would be “a tube of Aquaphor — I carry it on me at all times.”

Billie Eilish

The Grammy winner shared her post-show beauty routine with Vogue: “As soon as my face routine is done, I take the love of my life, which is Aquaphor Healing Ointment, which I have with me at all times, 24/7. This is my lip gloss. I don’t use anything else.”

Beyoncé

In 2010, the superstar revealed to Elle that she slathers Aquaphor on her face before bed: “I go to bed looking totally greasy. It’s not all glamour all the time.”

Hailey Bieber

The Rhode Beauty founder shared her nighttime beauty routine on YouTube: “Something I legitimately cannot go to bed without doing is lip balm. I hate chapped lips. I hate when they feel dry. It’s truly one of my biggest pet peeves. My go-to is Aquaphor — I think it’s the best lip balm.”

Nicole Kidman

“I also love Aquaphor,” the Oscar winner told Allure in 2013. “It costs nothing and it’s amazing for dry skin, which I have. I put it on my face and it’s very, very good. I don’t wear makeup when I’m not working, so I get my eyelashes and eyebrows tinted.”

Lucy Liu

The Charlie’s Angels actress told New York Magazine’s The Strategist that Aquaphor is one of the items she can’t live without. “I call it Aqua-for-everything,” she said. “You can put some on your face during the winter or on your chapped lips at any time. For glam, we use it in the makeup bag to help moisturize.”

Charlize Theron

In 2013, the Oscar winner told InStyle, “The doctor recommended this for Jackson. When I started using it on him, I realized it’s one of the best hand creams ever. Great on lips too.”

Ashley Graham

On an Instagram video, the model walked her followers through her beauty routine: “I take a tiny bit of Aquaphor. I don’t really want my lips to be super moisturized because I want them to stay.”

Emily Ratajkowski

The model told The New York Times, “I put Aquaphor on my lips, or I might mix it with Charlotte’s Bond Girl lipstick so there’s some definition.” Obsessed!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: