Want to be bejeweled like Taylor Swift? Friendship bracelets are everything, but if you want to channel the singer’s more expensive jewelry too, we’re here to help!

Swift has been wearing a pair of gold Diamond Pear Stud Earrings by Maria Tash everywhere lately. These sparkling studs start at $4,125, the bigger size priced even higher at $6,245. But we don’t need this exact pair of pears. We just need to nail the look — and these Amazon earrings will help you do just that!

Get the Pavoi 14K Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Pavoi is our favorite jewelry brand on Amazon for jewelry that looks designer but keeps costs low. Of course, the brand had exactly what we were looking for with these pear-shaped studs. They come in yellow gold — as well as white gold and rose gold — and are available in two sizes. The best part? Both sizes are currently priced the same, so you can simply pick your preference!

These earrings have a three-prong design with a glimmering cubic zirconia stone in the center that closely replicates a diamond’s shine. The metal is made from 925 sterling silver and coated in gold plating for the perfect finish. Another cool aspect? You can wear them with the point up, down or even to the side. Swift has multiple holes in her ears, and she wears hers a little up the ear, mixing and matching with other earrings. That’s another styling idea for you!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more affordable pear/teardrop earrings we found below:

