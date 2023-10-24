Jennifer Lopez Made Fuzzy White Coats a Must-Own — Here’s Our Affordable Pick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cold weather means that outerwear becomes a key part of our outfit. Yes, we want the warmth and protection — but this is an opportunity to add yet another stylish layer to our look! Quilted puffers, woolen peacoats and flannel shackets always come to mind, but this year, we have a new absolute essential.

Jennifer Lopez recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing baggy jeans, Gucci platform sandals and a long, fuzzy white coat. It was fashion forward, it was elegant, it was eye-catching — it was a look we needed to recreate. That’s why we’re adding this Prettygarden coat to our Amazon cart!

Get the Prettygarden Fuzzy Fleece Long Hooded Jacket (originally $61) for just $57 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

We would’ve expected this fall-to-winter find to cost at least twice as much as it does, so we’re thrilled to have found it for such an affordable price. Like J. Lo’s, it has a white, fuzzy shell and will hit most people around mid-calf. It also has a hood — huge bonus! — and a button closure at the waist.

This coat, which also comes in nine other colors, is excellent for elevating more traditionally casual fashion (e.g. Lopez’s blue jeans) but will be perfect for more dressy looks as well. Such a nice choice for wearing over a fitted sweater and mini skirt, for example!

Searching for a bit of a different style? We also picked out four other fuzzy white coats available on Amazon — linked below. Happy shopping!

