Supermodels Can’t Get Enough of This NuFace Facial Toning Device — And Neither Can I

Ever wonder how celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Miranda Kerr and Kate Hudson keep their faces looking snatched? Sure, genetics plays a part, but the real secret may be a handy little device called the NuFace. This FDA-cleared gadget uses low-level electrical currents to lift, tone and contour facial muscles, but the benefits go deeper than the surface level. With consistency, it can also reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful complexion over all.

The best part? You don’t need to visit your esthetician’s office to reap the benefits of NuFace devices: They can actually be purchased on Amazon and used in the comfort of your home! It’s worth noting that these tools certainly cost a pretty penny. Let’s be real: If you’re going to drop over $100 on skincare, you need to know that it’s going to be worth it — and sometimes a celebrity endorsement isn’t enough to convince you. So take it from a regular, everyday person (a.k.a. me) that the NuFace Mini is completely worth every cent.

I was not blessed with a sharp jawline or high cheekbones, yet every time I use my NuFace, my features look so much more sculpted and defined. The starter kit came with everything I needed to dive right in to my five minute facial: The device and the Hydrating Aqua Gel, which primes and preps my face so the tool can seamlessly glide across my skin.

Since I’m by no means a professional, I also appreciate that the comprehensive gadget easily connects to the NuFace app where you can find dozens of step-by-step treatments targeted to different areas (like the eyes or neck). My personal favorite is the Pro-Toning Facial — an 11-minute catch-all that tones every area of the face. I rely on this tutorial before special events so I look and feel my best!

While you could purchase the NuFace Trinity, I recommend the Mini for skincare beginners and experts alike. Despite being more compact than the original, it functions exactly like its larger cousin (and is almost $100 cheaper). Plus, the smaller size is ideal for travel too.

Remember that as with any skincare product, consistency is key to see your desired results. I suggest using the tool at least three times a week to really start to see a difference in your features. But you need to get your hands on the device to start — what are you waiting for? Toned skin is only a few clicks away!

