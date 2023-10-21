Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know the clean girl beauty aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a trend that has completely taken over TikTok and refers to effortlessly chic and minimal makeup. When it comes to fashion, we think trench coats perfectly encapsulate the clean girl vibe. These elegant layering pieces are classy and feminine, while still being uncomplicated. They’re also a key component of any capsule wardrobe because they will never ever go out of style.

It’s not too late to jump on the trench train. And you’re in luck — we rounded up some of the best trench coats currently available from your favorite retailers including Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. from classic styles to celeb-loved coats, keep reading for our favorite picks!

Classic Trench Coats

1. This Will Be in Your Closet Forever: Nothing is quite as classic as a London Fog trench coat. The midi length and quality construction will make this design a fall back for decades — was $120, now just $96!

2. We Love Options: Thanks to the removable hood, this Calvin Klein trench coat is so versatile. Plus, it’s completely rain-proof — just $84!

3. Detective Chic: I mean… Halloween is right around the corner. We’re all for reusable costumes, so be a detective then add this Ralph Lauren coat to your seasonal closet — was $230, now just $150!

4. Look a Little Closer: This isn’t your average tan trench coat. The mini chevron pattern makes this full-length option a bit more pleasing to look at (a.k.a.: get ready for compliments!) — just $249!

5. Back to Black: Not a fan of the traditional tan trench coat color? Black is a great alternative that goes with everything, and it looks just as sleek — was $258, now just $160!

Leather Trench Coats

6. A Celeb Fave: Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted wearing this exact BLANKNYC trench while out and about in NYC. And guess what? It’s available on Amazon — was $198, now just $168!

7. Leather Love: Trust Us, if there’s one leather item to add to your wardrobe, it’s a leather trench — just $139!

8. Love at First Sight: You’ll be the best dressed everywhere you go when you wear this Bardot Faux Leather Trench Coat — just $199!

9. Best of Both Worlds: Love the look of moto leather jackets? You’re in luck: This Steve Madden trench draws inspiration from the style, and the result is gorgeous — just $139!

10. Hi Barbie! Make all your Barbie dreams come true with this pink leather trench coat. Wear it on a gloomy day to brighten up your mood — was $209, now just $157!

Trendy Trench Coats

11. Cropped to Perfection: The perfect cropped jacket doesn’t exi… just kidding! We are completely obsessed with this cropped trench (and know you will be too) — just $98!

12. Denim Diva: Yes, Canadian tuxedos are totally fashionable, especially when wearing this denim trench from River Island — just $195!

13. Strut Boldly: One thing’s for sure – you’ll be the center of attention when you rock this bold trench coat — was $80, now just $36!

14. You Can Never Go Wrong with Florals: The dainty floral design on this Guess trench adds a lovely feminine touch — just $112!

15. Snakeskin Stunner: There’s only one word to describe this eye-catching snakeskin trench: Fabulous — it’s a splurge at $318!

