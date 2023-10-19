Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Attention, lululemon lovers: if you thought the Align line was buttery soft, then buckle up! Because the beloved activewear brand just launched a new bodywear collection called Wundermost, featuring its softest fabric yet.

Designed with double-layered Ultra-Soft Nulu, this luxurious material delivers comfort without compression. The form-fitting silhouette will caress your curves with just the right amount of stretch. Each piece follows your figure like it’s tailor-made for your shape!

With 14 shades in 10 different styles, you can choose every color of the rainbow to elevate your athleisure. Warning: You may not be able to take this comfy clothing off — it’s seriously soft!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Long-Sleeve Shirt

This long-sleeve shirt is a luxe layering piece for fall and winter! Lightweight, sweat-wicking and stretchy, this soft top feels like a second skin.

$78.00 See It!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette A–D Cups

Available in 12 different shades and sizes 2 to 14, this triangle bralette is stretchy, supportive and soft. Finally a bra we don’t want to immediately rip off!

$38.00 See It!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit

Introducing your new everyday essential! Take this square-neck bodysuit from a daytime walk (it’s sweat-wicking!) to date night (it’s sexy!).

$88.00 See It!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck

Bundle up for fall and winter in this super soft turtleneck. If you like the tightness of bodysuits without the limitations of a one-piece, then you’ll love this form-fitting top.

$78.00 See It!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt

Looking for the perfect piece to pair with high-waisted pants? This soft cropped top checks all our boxes! Flattering, stretchy and fashion-forward. We would style this shirt with a puffer vest or leather jacket.

$58.00 See It!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit

This sleeveless bodysuit is an elevated basic! With seven solid shades to choose from (including black and white), this top is the foundation of every great fall ‘fit.

$68.00 See It!

Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Spaghetti-Strap Bra A–D Cups

Somewhere between a sports bra and a bralette, this scoop-neck style is stretchy, sweat-wicking and supportive. Comfort first!

$38.00 See It!

