Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Attention, lululemon lovers: if you thought the Align line was buttery soft, then buckle up! Because the beloved activewear brand just launched a new bodywear collection called Wundermost, featuring its softest fabric yet.
Designed with double-layered Ultra-Soft Nulu, this luxurious material delivers comfort without compression. The form-fitting silhouette will caress your curves with just the right amount of stretch. Each piece follows your figure like it’s tailor-made for your shape!
With 14 shades in 10 different styles, you can choose every color of the rainbow to elevate your athleisure. Warning: You may not be able to take this comfy clothing off — it’s seriously soft!
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Long-Sleeve Shirt
This long-sleeve shirt is a luxe layering piece for fall and winter! Lightweight, sweat-wicking and stretchy, this soft top feels like a second skin.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Triangle Bralette A–D Cups
Available in 12 different shades and sizes 2 to 14, this triangle bralette is stretchy, supportive and soft. Finally a bra we don’t want to immediately rip off!
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit
Introducing your new everyday essential! Take this square-neck bodysuit from a daytime walk (it’s sweat-wicking!) to date night (it’s sexy!).
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Long-Sleeve Turtleneck
Bundle up for fall and winter in this super soft turtleneck. If you like the tightness of bodysuits without the limitations of a one-piece, then you’ll love this form-fitting top.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
Looking for the perfect piece to pair with high-waisted pants? This soft cropped top checks all our boxes! Flattering, stretchy and fashion-forward. We would style this shirt with a puffer vest or leather jacket.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
This sleeveless bodysuit is an elevated basic! With seven solid shades to choose from (including black and white), this top is the foundation of every great fall ‘fit.
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Scoop-Neck Spaghetti-Strap Bra A–D Cups
Somewhere between a sports bra and a bralette, this scoop-neck style is stretchy, sweat-wicking and supportive. Comfort first!
Not done shopping just yet? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!