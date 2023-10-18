Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Tired of wearing bras that deliver more pain than gain? We feel you, girl. Hitting puberty was a teenage dream that turned into an adult nightmare. Most of our underwire bras dig into our skin, leading to chafing. But here’s the thing — it’s officially time to stop sacrificing comfort for support and style! With EBY bras, you can actually have it all. The name says it best — EBY stands for Empowered By You. The female-founded company believes in designing undergarments that will keep you comfortable all day long. Women supporting women — literally!
And EBY doesn’t just sell bras! The buzz-worthy brand also has a selection of comfy undies with seamless lines that won’t show under clothing. And just like that, EBY just launched a new holiday collection featuring a minimalistic aesthetic that will work with any outfit. These first-layer pieces will fit your body like a glove, flattering your figure without adding any extra stress or strain. What could be better than that?
Interested? We already know you are, so keep scrolling to shop the Only Bra, Seamless Sheer and Support Bra collections with gorgeous color palettes for the holiday season.
Only Bra Collection
Only Bra
The bestselling Only Bra offers the shaping, support and lift of an underwire bra — minus the discomfort. Featuring SoftWire (a wireless underwire providing shaping, support and lift) and 3D Support Wings (a soft structure within the band to provide support on the go), this seamless bra molds to your figure instantly. Available in sizes 32 to 40 with cups A to E.
Seamless Brief Panties
Peace out, panty lines! These seamless briefs stay invisible under clothing for super smooth comfort and full coverage. The no-slip grip keeps these undies in place with cotton lining for added hygienic benefits!
Seamless Sheer Collection
Seamless Sheer Bralette
Feeling sexy this season? Made with sheer mesh, this sultry bralette provides a peekaboo effect behind closed doors. This seamless style also delivers comfort and support, as well as cooling breathability. Quite frankly, it’s a must for all of Us!
Seamless Sheer Briefs
Naturally, you can match your bra with these seamless sheer briefs! Featuring a modest rise, these mesh panties give you full coverage without panty lines. And they’ll still completely concealed underneath your clothing!
Support Bra Collection
Seamless Support Bra
This seamless support bra blends into your skin so you won’t have to worry about awkward bumps and lumps. This bra comes with removable pads and adjustable straps for a flexible fit! And the mesh back provides ample breathability.
