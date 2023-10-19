Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Who doesn’t love a good sale? We know we do — and even better if that sale is on a brand we truly love. We’re always on the hunt for precisely that, and this week has truly blessed Us with the massive end-of-season sale at Knix, including dozens of fan-favorite and highly-rated bras, underwear, leggings and more items marked down as much as 60% off!
Looking for the perfect cardigan to stay warm while looking chic this fall? Knix has you covered. Need a seamless bra that offers sensational support without painful underwire? Knix has that on lock too. Leakproof underwear, high-waisted leggings, swimwear, accessories and more — all of ’em are on sale at Knix, and all of ’em are sure to become fast favorites in your wardrobe. Keep scrolling for our absolute fave discounts, and get to adding to cart before this sale blows away with the autumn leaves!
LuxeLift Pullover Bra
If you’re seeking a bra that feels like a second skin, look no further than the Knix LuxeLift Pullover! This bra promises “unbelievable” wireless support and incredible comfort, with a fit that’s so seamless it will feel like you’re wearing nothing at all. It’s perfect for everyday wear, and will provide great support for low-impact activities like yoga. Right now, it’s 30% off — so grab one (or a couple!) in your desired color or pattern, and give it a try for yourself.
Leakproof Bikini 3-Pack
Experience utter confidence in your period protection with the Knix’s Leakproof Bikini, made especially for absorbing whatever life throws your way. These bikini bottoms can absorb approximately three tsp. of fluid, ensuring light leak protection, and are constructed with machine washable fabric to be the ideal backup support during your cycle’s heavier days — or even on their own for lighter ones. The three-pack is now on sale, so you can stock up while saving big.
Modal Rib Bodysuit
Rib-Knit Duster Cardigan
A duster cardigan is a chilly season fashion stable, and this rib-knit beauty is sure to enhance any outfit. It’s made with the perfect combination of cotton and wool for supreme warmth and coziness, and provides an elegant silhouette thanks to its beautiful drape and an added tie to complement your natural shape. Grab it in Charcoal, Oatmeal or both shades now for 30% off.
Good to Go Seamless Legging
Is there anything better than a seamless legging for building out any cool-weather outfit? We don’t think so! And this pair from Knix is sure to have you “good to go” with its BlissFit fabric which provides soft comfort and supreme support all at once. The high waistband is ideal for confident all-day wear, and four-way stretch means you’ll never feel suffocated while wearing these beauties. These leggings are on sale now in Copper, Dark Cherry and Indigo at several different sizes, all for a fabulous 60% off.
Essential Bikini
True to its name, this Essential Bikini bottom is about to become an essential part of your wardrobe. They guarantee seamless, top-notch comfort without having to deal with an annoying panty line. Plus, these bottoms’ quick-dry gussets and soft, breathable fabric means you’ll stay cool and dry no matter how busy your day gets. Best of all, every size and shade (and there are many) of these bottoms are on sale now for $12, down from $20 — we particularly love the Betsey Johnson-patterned Pink Rose Fête, Pistachio, Wildflower and Periwinkle colorways!
Padded V-Neck Bra – Wide Strap
Last but not least, a good bra is worth its weight in gold… but thanks to the Knix sale, you’ll be paying significantly less for this majorly supportive wonder! With a neckline that will pair perfectly with low-cut tops, the Padded V-Neck Bra will give you a natural shape and full coverage, thanks to its light, removable padding. Seamless construction and four-way stretch fabric helps bra adapt to your unique shape, and the wide straps offer strong support even for the most big-busted of ladies. It’s 30% off now, and if you want a thinner-strapped version, that’s on sale too!
