Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Us Exactly How to Wear Pink for Fall

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow.Getty Images

On Wednesdays, Gwyneth Paltrow wears pink.

At a private event celebrating the launch of good.clean.goop on Wednesday, October 18 in Santa Monica, the Goop founder and Oscar-winning actress bravely brought the Barbiecore trend to a new season. Teaming her hot pink skirt with a matching wool sweater and gold heeled sandals, the wellness entrepreneur proved summer’s style obsession (originally popularized by the Fall 2022 Valentino collection and Barbie, Greta Gerwig‘s 2023 box-office smash) isn’t going anywhere.

Despite recently proclaiming her desire to “literally disappear from public life,” all eyes were on Paltrow in this haute hue. If you’re struggling to incorporate the shade into your wardrobe now that autumn’s brisk air is rolling in, channel the 51-year-old with a chunky knit. This gem from Amazon is the perfect starting point!

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 18: Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates The Launch Of good.clean.goop at Goop on October 18, 2023 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for good.clean.goop) Getty Images

Get the LILLUSORY Oversized Chunky Warm Pullover Sweater for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

What intrigued Us most about Paltrow’s eye-catching garment were the ribbed cuffs and hemline, both of which are present on this LILLUSORY pick. A mix of textures always sets a sweater apart from the pack — and makes it look more luxe in the process! The machine-washable Amazon option is fashioned from fuzzy yarn, creating a slouchy silhouette that’s sure to flatter any figure.

When it comes to styling your sweater, the sky is the limit! While the A Perfect Murder star opted for a pink party from head-to-toe, you can counteract the color by pairing the piece with trusty denim for brunch, slacks for the office and elevated sweats for weekend errands. Consider your new pink knit a statement staple with the power to instantly brighten any fall ‘fit!

Ready to think pink, but not feeling this sweater? Read on for more!

Shop more pink sweaters we love:

Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater

ANRABESS Women's Fall Sweaters Oversized Turtleneck Long Sleeve Split Hem Chunky Cable Knit Casual Loose Pullover Comfy Sweater Tops 2023 Fashion Clothes 1265yanmeihong-XL Hot Pink
ANRABESS
If Paltrow’s classic cuffs inspired you, this turtleneck is bound to be an ‘Add to Cart’ moment!
$26.39
See it!

ZESICA Chunky Knit

ZESICA Women's 2023 Fall Long Sleeve Turtleneck Chunky Knit Loose Oversized Sweater Pullover Jumper Tops,Rose,Small
ZESICA
Chunky is one of our favorite knit characteristics, and this option proves that there’s no such thing as too chunky! This beauty is sure to make a statement at any autumn event.
$45.99
See it!

Sovoyontee Puff Sleeve Sweater

Sovoyontee Women's Hot Pink Casual Long Puff Sleeve Oversized Crewneck Chunky Cable Knit Pullover Sweater S
Sovoyontee
Hello, statement sleeves! This oversized sweater comes complete with patchwork details, a breathable knit and endless social media appeal.
$41.98
See it!

Not quite your style? Discover more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

