After decades in the spotlight, Gwyneth Paltrow can’t wait to enjoy her privacy.

“I will literally disappear from public life,” Paltrow, 51, told Bustle in an interview published on Wednesday, October 18, while discussing her future after she one day sells Goop. “No one will ever see me again.”

For now, the Iron Man star wants to continue running her Goop wellness company, which she founded in 2008. She largely retired from acting in 2020 after appearing in the film Avengers: Endgame and Netflix’s The Politician. As Goop CEO, she loves “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing.”

Paltrow’s hope is to sell the company in “a few more years,” and focus on spending time with her family. Goop was valued at $250 million in 2018 by The New York Times. Despite her accomplishments as an entrepreneur, Paltrow says she is not motivated by wealth.

“I could never get attracted to the really rich guy,” said the actress, who married producer Brad Falchuk in September 2018. His credits include Glee, 9-1-1 and American Crime Story.

After more than three decades as an actress, Paltrow said her paycheck is not her priority.

“I’ve always done independent films,” she continued. “Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver.”

Paltrow has two children with her former husband Chris Martin from Coldplay: son Moses,17, and daughter Apple, 19. She is also a stepmom to her husband’s two kids — son Brody, 17, and daughter Isabella, 19.

Now her focus is helping Moses and Brody complete their senior years in high school and apply to colleges, which she calls “a full-time job.”

Apple is now in her second year of college. Her mother said she has to cope with the “judgment that exists around kids of famous people,” and added that her daughter is “really just a student” who “wants to be a kid and be at school and learn.”

The teen has been dabbling in modeling. When Apple was 4, Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld predicted she would become a “Chanel girl.” In January 2023, Apple made her debut on the fashion scene at Paris Fashion Week, sitting in the front row at Chanel’s haute couture runway show.

Paltrow is not pushing her daughter into modeling or acting, and wants all her kids to fulfill their own dreams.

“I just hope that my children always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do,” she said, “irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”