Not for a child’s ears! Gwyneth Paltrow‘s 18-year-old daughter, Apple, had a hilarious reaction to her mother’s NSFW interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The teen was in the studio when the Oscar winner, 50, recorded the Tuesday, May 3, episode of the podcast, and she was seemingly not happy to hear her mom talk about having sex with ex-boyfriends.

“When your mom goes on Call Her Daddy 😭,” read text overlaying an Instagram video of Apple covering her ears and pretending to scream in horror as Paltrow sat down with host Alex Cooper. “LMAOO ily Apple thanks for supporting the show … and your mom on this ep,” read Cooper’s Thursday, May 4, caption on the official “Call Her Daddy” Instagram account.

During the interview, the Glee alum fielded questions about ex-boyfriends Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, both of whom she dated in the 1990s. “They were both good kissers,” the Shakespeare in Love actress said while playing a game of “Brad or Ben.”

When asked “who was better in bed,” Paltrow couldn’t decide. “That is really hard,” she told Cooper, 28. “Because Brad was, like, the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent. … I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this! … Am I blushing?”

The Goop founder began dating Pitt, 59, after they met in 1994 on the set of their film Se7en. The duo got engaged in 1996 but called it quits the following year.

In her “Call Her Daddy” interview, Paltrow admitted that she was “totally heartbroken” following her split from the Ad Astra actor. “It was the right thing at that time, but it was really hard,” she recalled. “There were a number of things that had happened, he was nine years older than me so he was far more … he knew what he wanted, he was ready to do it and I was kind of all over the place.”

The Sliding Doors star later moved on with Affleck, 50, whom she dated until 2000. Two years after their split, Paltrow sparked a romance with Chris Martin. The Iron Man actress and the Coldplay frontman, 46, tied the knot in 2003. The duo share Apple and son Moses, 17.

After “consciously uncoupling” in 2014, Paltrow and the Grammy winner finalized their divorce two years later. When asked to play “F–k, Marry, Kill” with Martin, Affleck and Pitt on Tuesday, Paltrow told Cooper that she’d choose Martin as her husband despite their breakup.

“Well, obviously, I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life,” the Contagion star said. “So, I would do that all again.”

Following her divorce from Martin, the Emma actress married Brad Falchuk in 2018. The “Yellow” singer, for his part, has been dating Dakota Johnson on and off since 2017.