Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t afraid to answer the hard-hitting questions about her ex-boyfriends Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt’s skills in the bedroom.

“They were both good kissers,” the 50-year-old actress said on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on Tuesday, May 3, amid a game of “Brad or Ben.”

When Alex Cooper raised the stakes and asked “who was better in bed,” Paltrow responded, “That is really hard. Because Brad was, like, the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time. And then Ben was, like, technically excellent. … I can’t believe my daughter, [Apple], is listening to this! … Am I blushing?”

When asked who had better style and who was more romantic, Paltrow gave points to Pitt, 59. She noted Affleck, 50, was more likely to make her laugh — but also the former partner she was more likely to get into an argument with.

“Gosh that’s a really good question,” Paltrow said when asked which star was more high maintenance. “I’m not sure I would characterize either of them as high maintenance. … I’m not sure [who cared more about their appearance]. I feel like neither of them are very vain like that. I’m not attracted to guys who are, like, looking at the mirror the whole time. Although, Ben did have, like, a mirror face that he would throw at the mirror. He had a funny mirror face.”

Paltrow also struggled with who was the better actor.

“They’re both so talented. I feel like Ben is a great writer and director, but, I guess, I would probably have to say acting along Brad,” she responded. “If you think of all the really different roles he’s done. … Ben is great too, they’re both great.”

The games didn’t stop on Wednesday’s podcast as Cooper asked Paltrow to play “F—k, Marry, Kill” with Affleck, Pitt and her ex-husband, Chris Martin.

“Well, obviously, I’d marry Chris Martin because he gave me my two children who are the loves of my life. So I would do that all again,” she said.

After Cooper explained that “kill” was more like putting someone “to the wayside,” Paltrow admitted she would “f—k” Pitt. “Ben, yeah, God bless him,” she said.

Paltrow and Pitt met on the set of Se7en in 1994 and started dating. They got engaged in 1996.

“I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready. [Brad] was too good for me,” the Goop founder told Howard Stern in 2015. “I honestly do think, I was too young and didn’t know what I was doing. I mean I was 22 when we met and it’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make a decision when you’re 22 years old.”

Paltrow moved on with Affleck, and the pair were linked from 1997 to 2000. When the Argo director married Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, the Country Strong star made it clear she had no bad blood with Affleck, commenting via Instagram, “LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM.”

Following her failed romances with Pitt and Affleck, Paltrow married Martin in 2003 and welcomed Apple, 18, and Moses, 17. The former spouses finalized their divorce in 2016 after “consciously uncoupling” in 2014. She married Brad Falchuk in 2018.