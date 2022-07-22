Show of support. Gwyneth Paltrow said she’s “very happy” for ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck following his wedding to Jennifer Lopez earlier this month.

The Goop founder, 49, shared her reaction to the 49-year-old Argo director’s wedding via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 22, during a Q&A session with her followers. “LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM,” Paltrow wrote, later adding that she is also “very” happy with her husband, Brad Falchuk.

Affleck and Lopez, 52, announced on Sunday, July 17, that they tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer wrote in her “On The JLo” newsletter following the big day. “[It was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. … So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

She continued: “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, fell in love on the set of Gigli two years after he split from Paltrow.

“I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right? Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way,” the Iron Man actress said of her romance with the Good Will Hunting star during a May 2018 interview with Howard Stern. “I’m not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was … he was, you know. It was specific.”

Though their relationship — which took place from 1997 to 2000 — didn’t last, Paltrow holds no ill will against Affleck. In June 2021, the Politician star reacted to a meme featuring a picture of her and the Boston native shared on Goop’s official Instagram account. “‘Tis the season,” the brand captioned the post, which showed Paltrow (labeled “gemini szn”) seemingly rolling her eyes while Affleck (as “mercury in retrograde”) whispered in her ear.

“Oh my god you guys,” the Shakespeare in Love star jokingly wrote in the comments.

After her split from Affleck, Paltrow married Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in December 2003. The pair welcomed two children, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, before they announced their “conscious uncoupling” in 2014. She married Falchuk, 51, in September 2018. Affleck, meanwhile, married Jennifer Garner in June 2005. The pair — who share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 10 — called it quits in June 2015.

The Justice League star reconnected with Lopez in May 2021, following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Affleck proposed for the second time nearly one year later. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the Marry Me actress wrote via her newsletter in April 2022. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

She continued: “It was nothing fancy at all, but it was the most romantic thing I could’ve ever imagined …. just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other. Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”

