It wasn’t meant to be. Gwyneth Paltrow is dishing details about her romance with Ben Affleck.

The Goop founder, 45, reflected on the relationship while chatting with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, May 23.

“How did you know not to marry him?” 64-year-old Stern asked Paltrow of her former on-again, off-again beau, whom she dated from 1997 to 2000. “You were never in love with him.”

The cookbook author then explained the unique nature of her relationship with the Argo director, now 45. “It’s interesting. I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right? Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way,” she explained. “I’m not sure exactly what I was trying to heal in that instance, but it was … he was, you know. It was specific.”

Paltrow, who is now engaged to American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuck, previously opened up about her romance with Affleck while speaking to the Shock Jock in 2015. “[He] was not in a good place in his life to have a girlfriend,” she said of the Justice League star.

The Iron Man actress went on to marry Chris Martin in 2003. The exes, who share daughter Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. Us Weekly exclusively revealed Paltrow and 47-year-old Falchuck’s engagement in November 2017.

The blonde beauty also opened up about her “fantastic” new love while speaking to Stern on Wednesday. “Neither of us want kids,” she said of the former Glee writer, who shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. “We’re on the same team. It’s always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families.”

