Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are in the midst of planning their wedding, but they don’t want to expand their family anytime soon — or ever.

“Neither of us want more kids,” the Goop founder, 45, said on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, May 23. “We’re on the same team.”

That said, Paltrow gushed that the TV writer, 47, is “fantastic” with her daughter, Apple, 14, and son Moses, 12, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. Meanwhile, Falchuk shares son Brody and daughter Isabella with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik.

“It’s always tricky with kids and trying to gently blend families,” the Iron Man actress said. It’s hard.”

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in November that Falchuk proposed to Paltrow after more than three years of dating. The couple, who met on the set of Glee in 2014, confirmed their engagement in a statement to Goop magazine in January: “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

The Oscar winner told Howard Stern on Wednesday that she wanted to marry again rather than having a long-term relationship.

“I think that I would like to give it a proper shot … for myself,” she explained. “I think that there’s something really beautiful about marriage. And I think that Brad is somebody who is extremely, really intelligent, and he’s very emotionally intelligent, and I think he’s a really good person to try this with. He’s very self-aware. He’s got a lot of emotional maturity. … I think we’re just going to do it in our own way.”

Paltrow was wed to Coldplay frontman Martin, 41, from 2003 to 2016, while Falchuk was married to Bukinik from 1994 to 2013.

