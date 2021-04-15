From vibrators to yoni eggs to vagina-scented candles, Gwyneth Paltrow certainly knows how to get a Goop customer’s attention. However, her mother, actress Blythe Danner, would rather not hear about the risqué products that have built her daughter’s empire.

During an interview on Today, Paltrow, 48, revealed that Danner, 78, finds some of the not-so-subtle products scandalous.

“Is your mother ever like, ‘Gwyneth, I can’t believe —,’” anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Paltrow.

“Always,” the Iron Man star confirmed. “Always.”

Guthrie noted that the Emmy and Tony award winner seems “very elegant” and “very proper,” but Paltrow said that shouldn’t stop her from enjoying herself.

“Even proper ladies have sexuality,” the Politician star quipped.

Paltrow says she isn’t shocked that Goop’s sexual wellness products are some of the most successful. “Look, I think that our sexuality is such an important part of who we are … and one of the things we really believe in at Goop is kind of eliminating shame from these topics,” she explained.

The Oscar winner previously told Us Weekly that Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle started as a joke but became a reality once she saw it as a feminist statement.

“You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” Paltrow told Us exclusively in September. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

The mother of two launched Goop as a weekly newsletter in 2008. The brand is now worth $250 million with a full line of products and even a Netflix series, The Goop Lab With Gwyneth Paltrow, which was released last year.

Even daughter Apple Martin, 16, is getting in on the Goop success. The teen, who Paltrow coparents with ex-husband Chris Martin, helped develop and promote the new skincare line Goop Glow, but Paltrow isn’t so sure the teenager or her brother, Moses, 15, will follow her footsteps into Hollywood or the Goop boardroom.

“I don’t know,” she admitted. “I think both of my kids are sort of like, ‘We don’t want to think about what we want to do. We just kind of want to see what unfolds.’”