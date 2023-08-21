Apple Martin got her style from her mama, Gwyneth Paltrow!

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, August 21, to share a carousel of photos of her “summer” style, which included a twinning moment with her 19-year-old daughter.

In one of the snaps, Paltrow and Apple could be seen smiling widely as they showed off their matching green Hunter rain boots. Apple paired her shoes with a button-up dress as Paltrow opted for a puff-sleeve shirt and checkered shorts. The Goop founder pulled her hair up into a bun as Apple wore her blonde locks loose. (Paltrow shares Apple as well as son Moses, 17, with ex-husband Chris Martin.)

Elsewhere in the slideshow, Paltrow showed off different #OOTDs, including a striped shirt dress, a navy blue maxi skirt, a turtleneck sweater and high-waisted white shorts from Goop’s clothing line.

Paltrow launched Goop, which was originally a newsletter, in 2008. In addition to apparel, the lifestyle brand provides wellness advice, beauty products, home decor and more.

The platform has made headlines numerous times through the years thanks to Goop’s sometimes out-of-the-box offerings. In early 2020, Goop released the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle, which according to Paltrow “started as a joke” but sold out within hours and was quite the conversation starter.

“I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around,” she said during a January 2020 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “And I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina.’ And I was kidding, obviously. And we were on mushrooms.” The actress quickly clarified that “no, we weren’t on mushrooms” when they created the hot-ticket item.

Paltrow also opened up about the candle to Us Weekly, sharing, “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

Then in June 2022, Paltrow teamed up with Kourtney Kardashian and her lifestyle company Poosh to launch a “This Smells Like My Pooshy” candle.

Paltrow felt inspired to collaborate with Kardashian despite their brands often being compared to each other. “This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls—t, there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams,” she said during a May 2022 Instagram Live Q&A when a fan asked whether she thought Poosh had “copied” her business model.