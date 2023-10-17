Your account
Stylish

Jada Pinkett Smith Is the Queen of Cozy in Tapered Trousers

By
Jada
Jada Pinkett Smith is seen on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)Getty Images

Quiet luxury may have taken centerstage in the fashion industry this year, but Jada Pinkett Smith proves it’s all about cozy luxury.

In the midst of a bombshell book tour promoting her memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith has embraced her honesty era, opening up about her marriage with Will Smith, the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap and a “soulmate” relationship with late rap icon, Tupac Shakur. Naturally, the 52-year-old is doing so in style. For a Today Show appearance on Tuesday, October 16, Pinkett Smith opted for a tonal moment — teaming a chunky turtleneck knit with tapered trousers. Bold accessories topped off the ensemble, including metallic wedges and oversized sunglasses.

While the entire outfit exuded an effortless elegance, we’re particularly inspired by the relaxed pants. Read on to score a similar silhouette to nail your fall fashion game!

Jada-Pinkett-Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith Getty Images

Get the Allegra K Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waist Pants With Pockets for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

What captivated Us most about Pinkett Smith’s choice of trousers were their comfortable nature. Who says you need to slip into stiff, rigid bottoms when it’s time to go to the office or attend a business-casual event? This pair of pants from Allegra K will suit any dress code — simply style them with a luxe-looking sweater and blazer for after-work drinks, or dial down the vibe with an equally cozy top for brunch. Thanks to the tapered ankles, you can let your footwear shine — so don’t be afraid to step out in stilettos if the occasion calls for it.

Reviewers are smitten with the jogger-like pants, dubbing them “cute,” “comfy” and “silky” — all traits any shopper will be happy to score for under $40! Of course, channeling Pinkett Smith’s street style smash calls for the beige hue, but there are plenty more chic shades to choose from. We’re partial to the blush pink!

If these pants aren’t your cup of tea, Amazon has plenty of excellent options!

Shop more relaxed pants we love:

Verdusa Women's Cargo Pants

Verdusa Women's Plus Size Drawstring Elastic Waist Loose Cargo Pant Long Trousers Army Green 2XL
Verdusa
To cut a more casual figure, a pair of cargo pants accomplishes the same fashion goals!
$34.99
See it!

AUTOMET Cargo Sweatpants

AUTOMET Womens Cargo Sweatpants Fleece High Waisted Joggers Pants Athletic Lounge Trousers with Pockets 2023 Apricot
AUTOMET
Sweats that you can wear to work?! This may now be a possibility thanks to AUTOMET. Take a cue from Pinkett Smith and keep the top portion of your outfit elevated! If your office veers on the formal side, these will still be an instant hit at any Sunday brunch!
$38.99
See it!

GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Pants

GRACE KARIN Women's Pants Paper Bag Waist Pants Trouser Casual Cropped Lavender Blush S
GRACE KARIN
These pencil pants are feminine and fabulous — proving that versatility is key when creating your transitional weather wardrobe!
$36.99
See it!

Not your style? Discover more pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

