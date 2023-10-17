Jada Pinkett Smith Is the Queen of Cozy in Tapered Trousers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Quiet luxury may have taken centerstage in the fashion industry this year, but Jada Pinkett Smith proves it’s all about cozy luxury.

In the midst of a bombshell book tour promoting her memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith has embraced her honesty era, opening up about her marriage with Will Smith, the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap and a “soulmate” relationship with late rap icon, Tupac Shakur. Naturally, the 52-year-old is doing so in style. For a Today Show appearance on Tuesday, October 16, Pinkett Smith opted for a tonal moment — teaming a chunky turtleneck knit with tapered trousers. Bold accessories topped off the ensemble, including metallic wedges and oversized sunglasses.

While the entire outfit exuded an effortless elegance, we’re particularly inspired by the relaxed pants. Read on to score a similar silhouette to nail your fall fashion game!

Get the Allegra K Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waist Pants With Pockets for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

What captivated Us most about Pinkett Smith’s choice of trousers were their comfortable nature. Who says you need to slip into stiff, rigid bottoms when it’s time to go to the office or attend a business-casual event? This pair of pants from Allegra K will suit any dress code — simply style them with a luxe-looking sweater and blazer for after-work drinks, or dial down the vibe with an equally cozy top for brunch. Thanks to the tapered ankles, you can let your footwear shine — so don’t be afraid to step out in stilettos if the occasion calls for it.

Reviewers are smitten with the jogger-like pants, dubbing them “cute,” “comfy” and “silky” — all traits any shopper will be happy to score for under $40! Of course, channeling Pinkett Smith’s street style smash calls for the beige hue, but there are plenty more chic shades to choose from. We’re partial to the blush pink!

If these pants aren’t your cup of tea, Amazon has plenty of excellent options!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more relaxed pants we love:

Verdusa Women's Cargo Pants To cut a more casual figure, a pair of cargo pants accomplishes the same fashion goals! $34.99 See it!

AUTOMET Cargo Sweatpants Sweats that you can wear to work?! This may now be a possibility thanks to AUTOMET. Take a cue from Pinkett Smith and keep the top portion of your outfit elevated! If your office veers on the formal side, these will still be an instant hit at any Sunday brunch! $38.99 See it!

GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Pants These pencil pants are feminine and fabulous — proving that versatility is key when creating your transitional weather wardrobe! $36.99 See it!

Not your style? Discover more pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Ariana Madix Rocks Pink Fuzzy Slippers on Her Way to ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Ariana Madix is keeping it cozy between dance rehearsals. The Vanderpump Rules star was photographed arriving for Dancing With the Stars rehearsals alongside fellow competitor, LeLe Pons, on Wednesday, October 11. Madix, who’s among the early favorites for […]

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on October 13 at 9:21 a.m. The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable […]