Jada Pinkett Smith Is the Queen of Cozy in Tapered Trousers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Quiet luxury may have taken centerstage in the fashion industry this year, but Jada Pinkett Smith proves it’s all about cozy luxury.
In the midst of a bombshell book tour promoting her memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith has embraced her honesty era, opening up about her marriage with Will Smith, the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap and a “soulmate” relationship with late rap icon, Tupac Shakur. Naturally, the 52-year-old is doing so in style. For a Today Show appearance on Tuesday, October 16, Pinkett Smith opted for a tonal moment — teaming a chunky turtleneck knit with tapered trousers. Bold accessories topped off the ensemble, including metallic wedges and oversized sunglasses.
While the entire outfit exuded an effortless elegance, we’re particularly inspired by the relaxed pants. Read on to score a similar silhouette to nail your fall fashion game!
Get the Allegra K Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waist Pants With Pockets for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 17, 2023, but are subject to change.
What captivated Us most about Pinkett Smith’s choice of trousers were their comfortable nature. Who says you need to slip into stiff, rigid bottoms when it’s time to go to the office or attend a business-casual event? This pair of pants from Allegra K will suit any dress code — simply style them with a luxe-looking sweater and blazer for after-work drinks, or dial down the vibe with an equally cozy top for brunch. Thanks to the tapered ankles, you can let your footwear shine — so don’t be afraid to step out in stilettos if the occasion calls for it.
Reviewers are smitten with the jogger-like pants, dubbing them “cute,” “comfy” and “silky” — all traits any shopper will be happy to score for under $40! Of course, channeling Pinkett Smith’s street style smash calls for the beige hue, but there are plenty more chic shades to choose from. We’re partial to the blush pink!
If these pants aren’t your cup of tea, Amazon has plenty of excellent options!
Shop more relaxed pants we love:
- SweatyRocks straight-leg trousers — starting at $39!
- PRETTYGARDEN satin jogger pants — starting at $30!
- EVALESS cargo pants — starting at $28!
Verdusa Women's Cargo Pants
AUTOMET Cargo Sweatpants
GRACE KARIN Paper Bag Pants
Not your style? Discover more pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: