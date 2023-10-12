Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ariana Madix is keeping it cozy between dance rehearsals.

The Vanderpump Rules star was photographed arriving for Dancing With the Stars rehearsals alongside fellow competitor, LeLe Pons, on Wednesday, October 11. Madix, who’s among the early favorites for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, traded her heels for sneakers in the latest episode, later revealing a foot injury. It makes sense to see her showing up to practice in a pair of fuzzy pink slippers!

Madix’s slippers looked marshmallow-soft and cushy as clouds — and we just adore the dusty shade of pink. That’s why we went searching for a similar pair of our own!

Get the Nine West Scuff Slippers in Pink (originally $50) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

These slippers have over 1,300 reviews and are over 50% off right now. A shopping win, for sure — even after Prime Day! Like Madix’s, they’re even outdoor-friendly, thank to their thick, non-slip outsole. They also share the same round-toe style and puffy collar. The memory foam footbed and faux-fur lining are completely dreamy as well!

These Nine West slippers are available for sizes 5-12 and also come in seven other colorways, including both solids and patterns. That said, we’re devoted to the soft pink shades right now — so we’ve also rounded up seven other similar picks for you to check out below!

