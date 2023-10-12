Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Ariana Madix Rocks Pink Fuzzy Slippers on Her Way to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Rehearsal

By
ariana-madix
Ariana Madix arriving at the 'Today' Show in NYC on May 18, 2023.Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ariana Madix is keeping it cozy between dance rehearsals.

The Vanderpump Rules star was photographed arriving for Dancing With the Stars rehearsals alongside fellow competitor, LeLe Pons, on Wednesday, October 11. Madix, who’s among the early favorites for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, traded her heels for sneakers in the latest episode, later revealing a foot injury. It makes sense to see her showing up to practice in a pair of fuzzy pink slippers!

Madix’s slippers looked marshmallow-soft and cushy as clouds — and we just adore the dusty shade of pink. That’s why we went searching for a similar pair of our own!

ariana-madix-pink-fuzzy-slippers-2
Ariana Madix and LeLe Pons arriving at DWTS rehearsals on October 11, 2023. KAT / MEGA
See it!

Get the Nine West Scuff Slippers in Pink (originally $50) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

These slippers have over 1,300 reviews and are over 50% off right now. A shopping win, for sure — even after Prime Day! Like Madix’s, they’re even outdoor-friendly, thank to their thick, non-slip outsole. They also share the same round-toe style and puffy collar. The memory foam footbed and faux-fur lining are completely dreamy as well!

These Nine West slippers are available for sizes 5-12 and also come in seven other colorways, including both solids and patterns. That said, we’re devoted to the soft pink shades right now — so we’ve also rounded up seven other similar picks for you to check out below!

ariana-madix-pink-fuzzy-slippers
Ariana Madix and LeLe Pons arriving at DWTS rehearsals on October 11, 2023. KAT / MEGA
See it!

Shop more pink fuzzy slippers we love:

Joomra Pillow Fuzzy Slippers

Joomra Womens Cloud House Slippers for Female Indoor Warm Fuzzy Bedroom Soft Plush Size 4 5.5 Cushion Memory Foam Thick Sole Winter Slipers Shoes Pink 35-36
Joomra
$27.00
See it!

Besroad Fuzzy House Slippers

Besroad Fuzzy Fluffy House Slippers for Women Cozy Winter Warm Plush Furry Slides Shoes Light Pink 11.5-12.5
Besroad
$25.00
See it!

HomeTop Fuzzy Curly Foam Slippers

HomeTop Women's Fuzzy Curly Fur Memory Foam Loafer Slippers Bedroom House Shoes with Polar Fleece Lining (9-10, Pink)
HomeTop
$22.00
See it!

Not your style? Explore more slippers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 171 A Rose For The Grave: The Randy Roth Story Premiere - LA, Los Angeles, United States - 17 Feb 2023

Ariana Madix

