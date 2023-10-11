Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Michelle Young Wore a Cargo Miniskirt — Grab a Similar Style on Sale for Prime Day

By
michelle-young
Michelle Young in Los Angeles, California on January 27, 2023.MEGA / GC Images

Michelle Young just added another skirt style to our fall shopping list.

The former Bachelorette — who’s been soft-launching a new man as of late — took to Instagram for World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 11, to showcase some recent photos. “The many faces of anxiety,” she wrote, offering fans kind, “gentle reminders” of self-care.

In one of the gallery photos, Young snapped a mirror selfie wearing a revealing tie-front tank, a low ponytail and the most adorable green cargo miniskirt. We already had maxi skirts and tennis skirts on our wish list, but this cargo style just shot straight to the top. The best part? We found one just like it on sale at Amazon!

michelle-young-cargo-mini-skirt
Michelle Young Courtesy of Michelle Young/Instagram
See it!

Get the Luvamia Cargo Mini Skort Skirt (originally $28) for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

This skirt, which is marked down for Prime Day, comes in the perfect army green shade to match Young’s item, complete with the same style of pockets, belt loops and silver button closure. Another really cool fun fact? This piece is actually a skort! In back, you’ll see the built-in shorts!

This skirt comes in eight colors, so you could also grab it in a classic khaki, or go for a brighter vibe with hot pink, for example. We’re absolutely loving the green right now though — so we’ve picked out seven other similar styles in the shade below. Let’s shop!

Shop more green cargo mini skirts we love:

Culaccino Cargo Skirt

Cargo Skirts for Women Mini Skirt y2k Low Waist Skirts for Women Cargo Denim Skirt with Pockets Army Green L
CULACCINO
$21.00
See it!

American Trends Mini Cargo Skirt

Women's Cargo Skirt Y2k Denim Mini Skirts Low Waist Button Jean Skirt with Pockets Bodycon Green M
American Trends
$29.00
See it!

Czfdhp Cargo Skirt

Cargo Skirt Jean Skirt Mini Skirt y2k Jean Skirt for Women Cargo Skirt y2k Cargo Mini Skirt Women's Casual Low Waisted Solid Button Up Denim Jean Skirt Green
CZFDHP
Was $30On Sale: $25You Save 17%
See it!

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

