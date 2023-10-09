Your account
Stylish

Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles in a Half-Zip Knit — Get the Look

By
jennifer-garner-half-zip-sweater
Jennifer Garner in New York City on October 7, 2023.Eric Kowalsky / MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jennifer Garner’s cozy fall fashion sense is calling our name.

The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed leaving her hotel in New York City on Saturday, October 7, smiling and waving for the cameras. She wore black leggings, brown sneakers and a half-zip sweater in a beautiful oatmeal shade. The outfit was a perfect mix of comfy and cute!

Need a knit like hers in your cold-weather wardrobe? Watch as this similar find from Amazon becomes a key part of your new fall uniform!

jennifer-garner-half-zip-sweater-3
Jennifer Garner in New York City on October 7, 2023. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
See it!

Get the Vivilli Half-Zip Pullover Sweater (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Mocha shade of this Vivilli sweater is our pick for emulating Garner’s look. It has the cozy knit material, the zipper and the stand collar that will ever-so-chicly fall over your shoulders when left open. It comes in brown, grey and blue too. And, hey, who doesn’t love saving a few dollars? This piece is on sale!

Whether you wear this half-zip with leggings, jeans or even a tennis skirt and tights, it will be a sure-fire way to upgrade your autumnal outfits while ensuring your own warmth and comfort. Want to see a few other options before placing your order? We’ve got you. Shop our other finds below!

jennifer-garner-half-zip-sweater-2
Jennifer Garner in New York City on October 7, 2023. Eric Kowalsky / MEGA
See it!

Shop more half-zip sweaters we love:

Efan Oversized Half-Zip Pullover Sweater

EFAN Oversized Half Zip Sweatshirts for Women Casual Pullover 1/2 Zipper Relaxed Hoodie Tops Teen Girls Fall Fashion Clothes
EFAN
$35.00
See it!

Imily Bela 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater

Imily Bela Womens Tunic Sweater Fall Long Sleeve 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweaters Oversized Slouchy Ribbed Knit Sweatshirt with Slit Khaki, XX-Large
Imily Bela
$37.00
See it!

Dokotoo 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater

Dokotoo Winter Sweaters for Women Kint Sweater Quarter Zip Pullover for Women Business Casual Knit Jumper Tops Spring Fall Trendy Aestheic Clothes V Neck Khaki Sweater Small
Dokotoo
Was $34On Sale: $32You Save 6%
See it!

Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

In this article

Jennifer Garner Has No Desire to ‘Slow Things Down’ With Love John Miller: Details white shirt

Jennifer Garner

