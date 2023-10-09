Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles in a Half-Zip Knit — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Jennifer Garner’s cozy fall fashion sense is calling our name.
The 13 Going on 30 actress was photographed leaving her hotel in New York City on Saturday, October 7, smiling and waving for the cameras. She wore black leggings, brown sneakers and a half-zip sweater in a beautiful oatmeal shade. The outfit was a perfect mix of comfy and cute!
Need a knit like hers in your cold-weather wardrobe? Watch as this similar find from Amazon becomes a key part of your new fall uniform!
Get the Vivilli Half-Zip Pullover Sweater (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Mocha shade of this Vivilli sweater is our pick for emulating Garner’s look. It has the cozy knit material, the zipper and the stand collar that will ever-so-chicly fall over your shoulders when left open. It comes in brown, grey and blue too. And, hey, who doesn’t love saving a few dollars? This piece is on sale!
Whether you wear this half-zip with leggings, jeans or even a tennis skirt and tights, it will be a sure-fire way to upgrade your autumnal outfits while ensuring your own warmth and comfort. Want to see a few other options before placing your order? We’ve got you. Shop our other finds below!
Get the Vivilli Half-Zip Pullover Sweater (originally $37) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shop more half-zip sweaters we love:
- BTFBM Half-Zip Pullover Sweater — was $56, now $41!
- Dokotoo 1/4-Zip Pullover Sweater — was $47, now $38!
- Anrabess Half-Zip Oversized Sweater — $39!
- Blooming Jelly Quarter-Zip Pullover Sweater — $30!
Efan Oversized Half-Zip Pullover Sweater
Imily Bela 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater
Dokotoo 1/4 Zip Pullover Sweater
Not your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: