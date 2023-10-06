Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Emily Ratajkowski has been a vision in each of her autumnal outfits.
The Gone Girl actress was spotted out in New York City on Thursday, October 5, looking as stylish as ever. She wore a tawny brown Eterne mini dress with a bodycon fit, long sleeves and a round neckline, slipping into knee-high Ganni boots in black. She carried a Loewe Squeeze bag as well. She was also photographed in a pair of bright red headphones!
Ratajkowski’s exact cotton-blend Eterne dress is $195 … and almost totally sold out right now. But you don’t need the exact piece to channel her fall fashion. This highly-rated, affordable dress from Amazon has a nearly identical look!
Get the Valiamcep Ribbed Bodycon Mini Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2023, but are subject to change.
A chic brown dress is an absolute wardrobe essential right now, as showcased by stars like Ratajkowski (and Tayshia Adams!). This Amazon find will be a versatile, grab-and-go type of piece to keep in your closet. While the “High Low with Emrata” podcast host went layer-free, we know this dress would look just as fabulous paired with a ‘90s-style leather jacket or sherpa-lined trucker jacket!
This Valiamcep dress comes in numerous other colors, as well as short-sleeve and sleeveless variations. If you’re all in on Ratajkowski’s look, however, we have other similar options you might want to check out below!
Shop other similar brown dresses we love:
- Dream Slim Ruched Mini Dress — $16!
- MiiVoo Ruched Mini Bodycon Dress — $30!
- Boriflors Wrap-Front Bodycon Mini Dress — was $30, now $26!
- Qinsen Sweetheart Neckline Long-Sleeve Mini Dress — $35!
Haola Long-Sleeve Mini Dress
PrettyGuide Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress
Byinns Bodycon Midi Dress
