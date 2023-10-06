Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski has been a vision in each of her autumnal outfits.

The Gone Girl actress was spotted out in New York City on Thursday, October 5, looking as stylish as ever. She wore a tawny brown Eterne mini dress with a bodycon fit, long sleeves and a round neckline, slipping into knee-high Ganni boots in black. She carried a Loewe Squeeze bag as well. She was also photographed in a pair of bright red headphones!

Ratajkowski’s exact cotton-blend Eterne dress is $195 … and almost totally sold out right now. But you don’t need the exact piece to channel her fall fashion. This highly-rated, affordable dress from Amazon has a nearly identical look!

Get the Valiamcep Ribbed Bodycon Mini Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

A chic brown dress is an absolute wardrobe essential right now, as showcased by stars like Ratajkowski (and Tayshia Adams!). This Amazon find will be a versatile, grab-and-go type of piece to keep in your closet. While the “High Low with Emrata” podcast host went layer-free, we know this dress would look just as fabulous paired with a ‘90s-style leather jacket or sherpa-lined trucker jacket!

This Valiamcep dress comes in numerous other colors, as well as short-sleeve and sleeveless variations. If you’re all in on Ratajkowski’s look, however, we have other similar options you might want to check out below!

Get the Valiamcep Ribbed Bodycon Mini Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop other similar brown dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: It’s So Easy to Recreate Blake Lively’s Look With This Polo Sweater Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Blake Lively is taking sweater weather seriously. The It Ends With Us actress is having a busy fall — from attending Chiefs games with BFF Taylor Swift to promoting her beverage brand, Betty Buzz. On Tuesday, October 3, […]

Related: Mindy Kaling Is Pretty in Pleats — Grab a Dress Like Hers Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mindy Kaling has been churning out wardrobe inspiration non-stop while promoting her newest projects. The Mindy Project actress and bestselling author appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, October 2, to discuss her new undertakings: Mindy’s […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $10 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. It’s almost time! Amazon Prime Day 2023 is about to make its glorious return for fall, this time under the name of […]