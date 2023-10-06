Your account
Channel Emily Ratajkowski’s $195 Dress Style With a Nearly Identical $30 Pick

By
emily-ratajkowski-brown-mini-dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski has been a vision in each of her autumnal outfits.

The Gone Girl actress was spotted out in New York City on Thursday, October 5, looking as stylish as ever. She wore a tawny brown Eterne mini dress with a bodycon fit, long sleeves and a round neckline, slipping into knee-high Ganni boots in black. She carried a Loewe Squeeze bag as well. She was also photographed in a pair of bright red headphones!

Ratajkowski’s exact cotton-blend Eterne dress is $195 … and almost totally sold out right now. But you don’t need the exact piece to channel her fall fashion. This highly-rated, affordable dress from Amazon has a nearly identical look!

emily-ratajkowski-brown-mini-dress-2
Emily Ratajkowksi in New York City on October 05, 2023. Gotham/GC Images
See it!

Get the Valiamcep Ribbed Bodycon Mini Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

A chic brown dress is an absolute wardrobe essential right now, as showcased by stars like Ratajkowski (and Tayshia Adams!). This Amazon find will be a versatile, grab-and-go type of piece to keep in your closet. While the “High Low with Emrata” podcast host went layer-free, we know this dress would look just as fabulous paired with a ‘90s-style leather jacket or sherpa-lined trucker jacket!

This Valiamcep dress comes in numerous other colors, as well as short-sleeve and sleeveless variations. If you’re all in on Ratajkowski’s look, however, we have other similar options you might want to check out below!

emily-ratajkowski-brown-mini-dress-3
Emily Ratajkowksi in New York City on October 05, 2023. Gotham/GC Images
Shop other similar brown dresses we love:

Haola Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

Haola Women's Sexy Casual Long Sleeve Short Dress Mini Dress M DarkCoffee
Haola
Starting at $17.00
See it!

PrettyGuide Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

PrettyGuide Women's Ruched Drawstring Bodycon Dress Crew Neck Long Sleeve Fitted Mini Sweater Dress Burnt Orange M
PrettyGuide
$46.00
See it!

Byinns Bodycon Midi Dress

Byinns Women's Sexy Mini Dress Knit Ruched Long Sleeve Ruffle Bodycon Dress Club Date Night Cocktail Party Dresses Brown
Byinns
Was $60On Sale: $45You Save 25%
See it!

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

