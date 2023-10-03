Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Mindy Kaling Is Pretty in Pleats — Grab a Dress Like Hers

By
mindy-kaling-pleated-shirt-dress
Mindy Kaling at the 'Today' show in NYC on October 2, 2023.Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mindy Kaling has been churning out wardrobe inspiration non-stop while promoting her newest projects.

The Mindy Project actress and bestselling author appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, October 2, to discuss her new undertakings: Mindy’s Book Studio and Lion Pose skincare. She wore a long, black shirt dress with short sleeves and a pleated skirt, popping on black heels to match. She kept the same color scheme for her bag and belt as well.

This sophisticatedly chic look definitely hit Us with a tinge of envy — or perhaps a truckload — but we quickly remedied the situation by finding an affordable piece on Amazon with a super similar look!

mindy-kaling-pleated-shirt-dress-2
Mindy Kaling in New York on October 02, 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images
See it!

Get the Sharagano Monaco Stretch Ity Dress (originally $50) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Kaling’s dress, this Sharagano pick has buttons, a notched collar, short sleeves and a pleated skirt. It even comes with a tie-belt at the waist, so there’s no need to supply your own. It has an easy, pull-on design, and comes in three colors: black, navy and golden yellow.

This piece will be a wonderful dress-up, dress-down addition to your wardrobe. You can easily pull it off with sneakers or heels, ballet flats or loafers, etc. Wear an all-black ensemble like Kaling or accessorize with pops of color for a different vibe. You can also shop our other similar dress finds below, all on Amazon!

mindy-kaling-pleated-shirt-dress-3
Mindy Kaling in New York on October 02, 2023. Raymond Hall/GC Images
See it!

Get the Sharagano Monaco Stretch Ity Dress (originally $50) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop other similar dresses we love:

BTFBM Tie-Waist Pleated Dress

BTFBM Women Wrap V Neck Casual Summer Dresses 2023 Short Sleeve Satin Tie Waist Pleated Flowy Wedding Guest Midi Dress(Solid Black, Medium)
BTFBM
$49.00
See it!

Allegra K Belted-Waisted Pleated Dress

Allegra K Women's 2023 Summer Elegant Short Sleeve Ruffle Stand Neck Belted Waist Pleated A Line Midi Dress X-Small Black
Allegra K
$40.00
See it!

Merokeety Puff-Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress

MEROKEETY Womens 2023 Summer Puff Sleeve Wrap V Neck Pleated Flowy Midi Dress for Wedding Guest,Black,L
MEROKEETY
Was $50On Sale: $32You Save 36%
See it!

Not done shopping? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

sophie-turner-half-zip-sweatshirt

Related: Channel Sophie Turner’s Cozy Half-Zip Style for $50 Less

margot-robbie-bepanthen

Related: Margot Robbie Once Said She Uses This $8 Baby Ointment as Lip Balm

amazon-prime-day-best-bra-deals

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 Bra Deals — Starting at $4

In this article

Mindy Kaling new bio

Mindy Kaling

More Stories