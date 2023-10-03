Mindy Kaling Is Pretty in Pleats — Grab a Dress Like Hers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mindy Kaling has been churning out wardrobe inspiration non-stop while promoting her newest projects.

The Mindy Project actress and bestselling author appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, October 2, to discuss her new undertakings: Mindy’s Book Studio and Lion Pose skincare. She wore a long, black shirt dress with short sleeves and a pleated skirt, popping on black heels to match. She kept the same color scheme for her bag and belt as well.

This sophisticatedly chic look definitely hit Us with a tinge of envy — or perhaps a truckload — but we quickly remedied the situation by finding an affordable piece on Amazon with a super similar look!

Get the Sharagano Monaco Stretch Ity Dress (originally $50) for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 3, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Kaling’s dress, this Sharagano pick has buttons, a notched collar, short sleeves and a pleated skirt. It even comes with a tie-belt at the waist, so there’s no need to supply your own. It has an easy, pull-on design, and comes in three colors: black, navy and golden yellow.

This piece will be a wonderful dress-up, dress-down addition to your wardrobe. You can easily pull it off with sneakers or heels, ballet flats or loafers, etc. Wear an all-black ensemble like Kaling or accessorize with pops of color for a different vibe. You can also shop our other similar dress finds below, all on Amazon!

