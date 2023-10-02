Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is making a surprise return this fall under the name of Prime Big Deal Days! It’s true! We’re getting a second chance at the two-day shopping event of our dreams!
Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!
This is your sign to finally replace those old bras in your closet. We know you’ve been waiting! From simple bras to pretty bralettes, you can start shopping early Prime Day deals now!
The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Bra Deals
Best Early Prime Day T-Shirt and Everyday Bra Deals
Before thinking about anything fancy, we need to make sure you have the perfect bra essentials for your everyday wardrobe. These everyday bras will be the perfect refresh. And yes, there are wireless options!
- Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra — was $49, now $35!
- Shapermint Compression Wirefree High Support Bra — was $48, now $28!
- Warner’s Easy Does It® Comfort Bra — was $42, now $23!
- Bali Underwire T-Shirt Bra — was $48, now $20!
- Hanes Wireless Moisture-Wicking T-Shirt Bra — was $40, now $20!
Best Early Prime Day Bralette Deals
If you prefer no padding in your bras — or if you want something for date night — consider adding a few new bralettes to your Amazon cart. From lacy to lounge-worthy, we have some amazing deals to choose from!
- b.tempt’d by Wacaol Lace Kiss Bralette — was $20, now $12!
- Jockey EcoSeamfree Rib Scoop Bralette — was $28, now $11!
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette — was $30, now $22!
- Maidenform Naturally Soft Triangle Bralette — was $22, now $16!
- OnGossamer Next to Nothing Mesh Bralette — was $34, now $27!
Best Early Prime Day Strapless and Convertible Bra Deals
Need something to go with a strapless gown or racerback top? We’ve got you. Bare your beautiful shoulders with the help of these strapless and convertible bra picks!
- Maidenform Women’s Love The Lift Demi Strapless Multiway Bra — was $48, now $23!
- Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Strapless Bra — was $50, now $21!
- Rhonda Shear Angel Seamless Underwire Bandeau Bra — was $24, now $4!
- Wingslove Full-Figure Multiway Bra — was $41, now $23!
- Gnowann Bandeau Strapless Bra — was $28, now $20!
Best Early Prime Day Sports Bra Deals
As we always say, the best motivation to hit the gym is a new sports bra! Whether you’re looking for a comfy yoga bra or something with high-impact support, this is the sale to shop!
- Champion Maximum Support Sports Bra — was $48, now $32!
- Under Armour Crossback Mid Impact Sports Bra — was $35 now $26!
- Aoxjox Halter Yoga Bra — was $27, now $22!
- Everrysea Longline Sports Bra — was $40, now $29!
- Baomosi Seamless Racerback Sports Bra — was $20, now $14!
