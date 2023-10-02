Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is making a surprise return this fall under the name of Prime Big Deal Days! It’s true! We’re getting a second chance at the two-day shopping event of our dreams!

Prime Big Deal Days will take place on October 10-11. You can learn all about the sale and see how to claim early deals and exclusive discounts via our master guide of the best Prime Day deals!

This is your sign to finally replace those old bras in your closet. We know you’ve been waiting! From simple bras to pretty bralettes, you can start shopping early Prime Day deals now!

The Best Early Prime Day 2023 Bra Deals

Best Early Prime Day T-Shirt and Everyday Bra Deals

Before thinking about anything fancy, we need to make sure you have the perfect bra essentials for your everyday wardrobe. These everyday bras will be the perfect refresh. And yes, there are wireless options!

Best Early Prime Day Bralette Deals

If you prefer no padding in your bras — or if you want something for date night — consider adding a few new bralettes to your Amazon cart. From lacy to lounge-worthy, we have some amazing deals to choose from!

Best Early Prime Day Strapless and Convertible Bra Deals

Need something to go with a strapless gown or racerback top? We’ve got you. Bare your beautiful shoulders with the help of these strapless and convertible bra picks!

Best Early Prime Day Sports Bra Deals

As we always say, the best motivation to hit the gym is a new sports bra! Whether you’re looking for a comfy yoga bra or something with high-impact support, this is the sale to shop!

Looking for something else? Explore more bras and bralettes here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals — Under $20 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Why stop at one Prime Day when you could have two? Amazon Prime Day 2023 is making its triumphant return this fall, […]

Related: The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Halloween Deals — Up to 90% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s spooky season! And we just found some Halloween deals that are scary good. Amazon Prime Day 2023 is back this fall, just in time for the holidays! Known as Prime Big Deal Days, this two-day savings event […]

Related: Jodie Turner-Smith Swears by This $31 Mind and Body Supplement Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re going through a rough patch — whether mentally or physically — and traditional healing approaches don’t seem to be helping you out of your funk, it might be time to consider some additional help. We’re not […]