Sophie Turner is fully embracing fall with her cozy-chic fashion sense.
The Game of Thrones actress was photographed out shopping with a couple of friends in NYC on Saturday, September 30, perfectly demonstrating how to turn loungewear into an enviable outfit. She wore an oversized, navy half-zip sweatshirt, flared ivory pants and Nike sneakers, accessorizing with Ray-Ban sunglasses and a shoulder bag by The Row.
Her half-zip sweatshirt is $85 at Aritzia, but luckily for us, you can get the look for way less with our Amazon pick!
Get the Safrisior Oversized Half-Zip Sweatshirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 2, 2023, but are subject to change.
This sweatshirt already has a trendy, oversized fit — though we still recommend going up a size if you want to closely replicate Turner’s style. Up to you! This cotton-blend piece is bound to become a key part of your chosen fall uniform, whether you’re out and about or napping on the couch.
Love the style but prefer a different color? This Safrisior half-zip comes in 16 other shades as well, including neutrals, pops and classics. Want to see some other options? We’ve got you. Check out other similar picks we found on Amazon below!
