Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Scarlett Johansson exuded silky sophistication at the New York Public Library on Thursday, September 28.

The Black Widow actress attended The Albies as one of many A-list stars. This annual awards event is hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice and had celebs dressed to the nines for the night. Johansson opted for a silk suit look by Veronica De Piante, featuring the designer’s Giulia Jacket and Mick Trousers.

Obviously, we immediately needed a silky black blazer like hers in our closet. That said, the exact piece is $2,795. Prefer to keep the price in the double digits? Check out our pick from Amazon!

Get The Drop Zeke Silky Stretch Blazer for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Zeke blazer costs 97% less than Johansson’s but still delivers an elegant, lustrous sheen with its stretchy satin shell. This material is also machine-washable, which is a huge plus for Us! We also adore details like the notched lapels, flap pockets and button cuffs.

This Amazon blazer has an inclusive size range of XXS-5X and also comes in hot pink and lime green, giving you options for a vivid pop. If you’re into black, however, we have even more options for you to check out below!

Get The Drop Zeke Silky Stretch Blazer for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more black blazers we love:

Not your style? Explore more suiting and blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Tia Mowry Just Added Camo Pants to Our Fall Shopping List Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Camo print may traditionally be a tool of disguise, but in her latest mirror selfie, Tia Mowry definitely made the print stand out. The Sister, Sister actress posted a mirror selfie of her outfit on her Instagram Story […]

Related: Kerry Washington Is Sunshine on a Cloudy Day in a Yellow Turtleneck Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kerry Washington was bright as can be while promoting her memoir, Thicker Than Water, in NYC on Tuesday, September 26. The Scandal actress posed for photos in Times Square on a rainy day, lighting up the city with […]

Related: 15 Flattering Cardigans to Step Up Your Fall Style Game Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cardigans are the ultimate fall accessory. They’re functional pieces which make a statement during the day, but can keep you warm during transitional fall nights when the weather is simply unpredictable. ‘Tis the season for layering, so finding […]