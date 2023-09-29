Your account
Stylish

Channel Scarlett Johansson’s $2,795 Silk Blazer Look for 97% Less

By
scarlett-johansson-silky-blazer
Scarlett Johansson at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards in NYC on September 28, 2023.Taylor Hill/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson exuded silky sophistication at the New York Public Library on Thursday, September 28.

The Black Widow actress attended The Albies as one of many A-list stars. This annual awards event is hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice and had celebs dressed to the nines for the night. Johansson opted for a silk suit look by Veronica De Piante, featuring the designer’s Giulia Jacket and Mick Trousers.

Obviously, we immediately needed a silky black blazer like hers in our closet. That said, the exact piece is $2,795. Prefer to keep the price in the double digits? Check out our pick from Amazon!

Scarlett Johansson at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2023 Albie Awards in NYC on September 28, 2023. Gotham/FilmMagic
Get The Drop Zeke Silky Stretch Blazer for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Zeke blazer costs 97% less than Johansson’s but still delivers an elegant, lustrous sheen with its stretchy satin shell. This material is also machine-washable, which is a huge plus for Us! We also adore details like the notched lapels, flap pockets and button cuffs.

This Amazon blazer has an inclusive size range of XXS-5X and also comes in hot pink and lime green, giving you options for a vivid pop. If you’re into black, however, we have even more options for you to check out below!

Scarlett Johansson at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2023 Albie Awards in NYC on September 28, 2023. Taylor Hill/WireImage
Get The Drop Zeke Silky Stretch Blazer for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop more black blazers we love:

Not your style? Explore more suiting and blazers here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

tia-mowry

kerry-washington-yellow-turtleneck

Getty

