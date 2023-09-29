Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Scarlett Johansson exuded silky sophistication at the New York Public Library on Thursday, September 28.
The Black Widow actress attended The Albies as one of many A-list stars. This annual awards event is hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice and had celebs dressed to the nines for the night. Johansson opted for a silk suit look by Veronica De Piante, featuring the designer’s Giulia Jacket and Mick Trousers.
Obviously, we immediately needed a silky black blazer like hers in our closet. That said, the exact piece is $2,795. Prefer to keep the price in the double digits? Check out our pick from Amazon!
Get The Drop Zeke Silky Stretch Blazer for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2023, but are subject to change.
This Zeke blazer costs 97% less than Johansson’s but still delivers an elegant, lustrous sheen with its stretchy satin shell. This material is also machine-washable, which is a huge plus for Us! We also adore details like the notched lapels, flap pockets and button cuffs.
This Amazon blazer has an inclusive size range of XXS-5X and also comes in hot pink and lime green, giving you options for a vivid pop. If you’re into black, however, we have even more options for you to check out below!
