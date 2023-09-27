Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kerry Washington was bright as can be while promoting her memoir, Thicker Than Water, in NYC on Tuesday, September 26.

The Scandal actress posed for photos in Times Square on a rainy day, lighting up the city with her luminescent look. She wore all yellow (apart from her vampy red shoes), opting for a sunnier version of the shade rather than the dark mustard we typically see in fall.

Washington rocked pleated trousers, a ribbed turtleneck sweater and a high ponytail, and we loved the look from head to toe. Now that sweater weather is here, it’s time we all add some more yellow to our knit collection!

Get the Anrabess Oversized Turtleneck Sweater for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2023, but are subject to change.

This lemon yellow sweater is just the piece we were looking for to channel Washington’s radiant style. It’s ribbed and has dropped shoulder seams like hers, but its length also gives you awesome styling options. Wear it tucked for a cropped look or untucked for a tunic length that pairs perfectly with leggings!

This turtleneck comes in sizes XS-XL and is available in 27 colors. Yes, that many! If you’re loving yellow, however, we have other adorable options for you to check out below as well!

Shop more yellow turtleneck sweaters we love:

Not quite your style? Explore more sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

