Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkoswki is brightening up traditional fall reds for 2023.

While this season often sees plenty of wine, maroon and burgundy shades, the “High Low With Emrata” podcast host opted for a bright, candy apple-colored sweater skirt while out in the West Village of New York City on Friday, September 22. She wore the ribbed midi skirt with a suede black jacket over a cropped hoodie, UGG boots on her feet and a Loewe Squeeze bag over her right shoulder.

We all wish for comfort without sacrificing style, and this outfit nailed the concept. Need a vivid red sweater skirt of your own so you can recreate the look? You’re in the right place!

Get The Drop Vera Slim Side Slit Midi Sweater Skirt for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

This skirt comes from The Drop, one of our absolute favorite Amazon brands, which is known for its timeless, high-quality staples and influencer collaborations. It’s made of a comfy, breathable viscose-nylon blend, and it has a stretchy elastic waistband. Wear it high or drag it down to the hips for a low-rise look like Ratajkowski’s!

This skirt is also designed with a side slit so its slim fit doesn’t leave you feeling restricted. It comes in seven other shades as well (including a leopard print), but if you’re loving the bright red vibes for your autumnal arsenal, this is the right piece. It comes in sizes XXS-5X. Still hoping to see other options? Just scroll down to see more of our picks!

Shop more red skirts we love for fall:

Not your style? Explore more skirts here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

