Mandy Moore looked sweet as “candy” while out getting her car washed in Pasadena.
The This Is Us star was photographed on Wednesday, September 20, looking positively lovely in a charming dress for the casual occasion. She wore the SEA Suzie Print Dress, a blue and white floral number with ruched sleeves, delicate ruffles and a midi-length hem. The look? Gorgeous. The price? $395.
You can actually buy Moore’s exact dress on Amazon, but if you’re hoping for a friendlier price, we have a similar pick for you to add to your cart!
Get the Manydress Floral Print Boho Midi Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.
Whether you’re heading to the car wash, to a Sunday brunch, to a bridal shower or to a local boutique to do some shopping, this Manydress pick is an A+ option. We’d love to see it out on a picnic too, or on a dinner cruise. You can even style it like Moore. Grab a pair of navy flats and a small beige bag to recreate her look!
As avid shoppers, we know it’s always good to have options. That’s why in addition to our top Manydress pick, we have seven other similar frocks for you to shop below as well. Let’s go!
