Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Mandy Moore looked sweet as “candy” while out getting her car washed in Pasadena.

The This Is Us star was photographed on Wednesday, September 20, looking positively lovely in a charming dress for the casual occasion. She wore the SEA Suzie Print Dress, a blue and white floral number with ruched sleeves, delicate ruffles and a midi-length hem. The look? Gorgeous. The price? $395.

You can actually buy Moore’s exact dress on Amazon, but if you’re hoping for a friendlier price, we have a similar pick for you to add to your cart!

Get the Manydress Floral Print Boho Midi Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re heading to the car wash, to a Sunday brunch, to a bridal shower or to a local boutique to do some shopping, this Manydress pick is an A+ option. We’d love to see it out on a picnic too, or on a dinner cruise. You can even style it like Moore. Grab a pair of navy flats and a small beige bag to recreate her look!

As avid shoppers, we know it’s always good to have options. That’s why in addition to our top Manydress pick, we have seven other similar frocks for you to shop below as well. Let’s go!

Get the Manydress Floral Print Boho Midi Dress for just $39 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 21, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more blue and white floral dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Kendall Jenner's Brown Jacket Costs $1,490 — But This Pick Is Under $50 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Kendall Jenner continues to inspire shoppers around the world with her late summer/early fall fashion. Her chic outerwear, especially, has become a hot topic. She has Us adding yellow rain jackets to our shopping lists — and, on […]

Related: Kaitlyn Bristowe Proves Black Lace Socks Are Fall Essentials Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Even just one simple photo from Kaitlyn Bristowe can inspire an entire season’s worth of outfits. The former Bachelorette star and Dancing With the Stars winner snapped a photo of her shoe and sock combo during a trip […]

Related: Elizabeth Banks Is 'Very Impressed' by This Matte Lipstick — On Sale for $7 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’re huge fans of wearing lipstick, but honestly, many of our friends, coworkers and family members wouldn’t even know it. Why? Because we apply our favorite color in the morning, but by the time we get anywhere, all […]