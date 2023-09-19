Your account
Stylish

Kaitlyn Bristowe Proves Black Lace Socks Are Fall Essentials — Grab a Pair

By
kaitlyn-bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe at the first annual David's Bridal NashBlast in Nashville, Tennessee on August 19, 2022.Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Even just one simple photo from Kaitlyn Bristowe can inspire an entire season’s worth of outfits.

The former Bachelorette star and Dancing With the Stars winner snapped a photo of her shoe and sock combo during a trip to Italy with her mom. She uploaded the pic to her Instagram Story on Monday, September 18, during a “cards and spritz” sesh. She later uploaded a gallery of photos featuring her outfit.

Bristowe perfectly combined vintage elegance with cool street style by wearing a pair of black lace ankle socks with her black and white leather Nike sneakers. (She also wore a black skirt and a sweater vest that was very similar to Meghan Markle’s!)

Socks may be a small part of your outfit, but Bristowe proved that they can make a huge difference in making your look make waves. Want a pair like hers? To Amazon, we go!

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Instagram Story. Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Get the Verdusa Slouchy Mesh Lace Socks for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

These Verdusa socks have a very similar look to Bristowe’s, featuring floral lace details and flexible mesh that will automatically scrunch for that slouchy-chic look we love so much. They’ll pair well with any sneakers, from chunky white kicks to high-top Chucks, and you’ll love dressing them up with heels or ballet flats!

These socks also come in star, dot and glitter variations, but we know you might want to majorly expand your collection for the season, so shop even more of our favorite similar socks below!

Kaitlyn Bristowe Courtesy of Kaitlyn Bristowe/Instagram
Shop more black mesh and lace socks we love:

