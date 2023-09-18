Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Looking to emulate Kate Moss’ easygoing morning ensemble? You’re in the right place!
The supermodel attended the first anniversary breakfast for her beauty and wellness brand, Cosmoss, the morning of Monday, September 18. The event was held at Annabel’s, a private club in London, and Moss’ look was a breathtaking blend of cozy comfort and chic elegance.
She wore all white for the occasion, going for a clean, streamlined aesthetic: a semi-sheer white long-sleeve top with a V-neckline and flowy, wide-leg pants. She also donned strappy sandals and simple jewelry, her blonde locks worn down. As we searched for similar tops and bottoms to recreate her look, we quickly realized the best way to go was a co-ord set!
Get the Lviefent Two-Piece Lounge Set for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.
This newer Amazon set feels like a hidden gem — and we’re going to be some of the first to uncover its greatness. Like Moss’ set, it isn’t made of heavy sweatshirt material or chunky yarn; it opts for a lighter, flowier fit and feel. It comes with a long-sleeve, V-neck top with splits at the sides of the hem, plus matching wide-leg pants!
This extremely affordable set is also available in black, blue, grey and khaki, but if you’re loving the bright and fresh look of white, we have other options for you below. We do have some warmer choices as well, in case you need something for colder weather!
Get the Lviefent Two-Piece Lounge Set for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shop more white lounge sets we love:
- Fisoew Ribbed Loungewear Set — $35!
- Viottiset Two-Piece Sweater Set — was $70, now $52!
- Caracilia Two-Piece Matching Lounge Set — $50!
- Pink Queen Two-Piece Hoodie Set — $48!
- Anrabess Two-Piece Knit Lounge Set — $49!
- Lillusory Slouchy Loungewear Set — $50!
- Merokeety Fuzzy Fleece Loungewear Set — $43!
Not your style? Explore more Amazon Fashion finds here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great sale picks!
Still looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: