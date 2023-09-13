Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Love Selena Gomez’s Diamond Jewelry at the 2023 MTV VMAs? This Amazon Pick Is Just $10

By
selena-gomez-mtv-vmas-jewelry
Selena Gomez at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on September 12, 2023. Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Selena Gomez was dripping in diamond jewelry at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.

The multi-talented singer, who won a Moonman in the Best Afrobeats category alongside Rema, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress to the event, featuring ruby-red floral beading. Her Pasquale Bruni diamond jewelry was perfectly paired with her gown, and its statement floral shapes were breathtaking.

Gomez’s 18K gold rings were from the Italian designer’s Giardini Segreti collection. One of the five-petal styles we identified on her fingers runs up to $27,350, each leaf covered in hundreds of small diamonds. While the style isn’t what we’d call budget-friendly, that doesn’t mean you can’t channel it. This Kokoma ring from Amazon will help you nail the look!

selena-gomez-mtv-vmas-jewelry-instagram-story
Selena Gomez’s Instagram Story on September 12, 2023. Courtesy of Selena Gomez/Instagram
See it!

Get the Kokoma Rhinestone Butterfly Wrap Leaf Ring on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

This ring takes on the same type of silhouette as Gomez’s, the petals wrapping over and around two fingers as opposed to one. It ditches the precious materials to keep the price low, but it still boasts high quality thanks to the durable copper, zircon and crystal elements. It should fit fingers sizes six to eight!

Want more rings so you can seriously sparkle like the “Single Soon” singer? We’ve picked out seven more similar finds below, also on Amazon and also on Prime!

selena-gomez-mtv-vmas-jewelry-rings
Selena Gomez’s rings at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on September 12, 2023. Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic
See it!

Get the Kokoma Rhinestone Butterfly Wrap Leaf Ring on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shop other similar rings we love:

Not your style? Explore more rings on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

olivia-rodrigo-white-tennis-skirt

Related: Recreate Olivia Rodrigo's Look With This White Tennis Skirt (31K+ Reviews!)

stephanie-hsu-leather-dress

Related: Channel Stephanie Hsu's Chic Leather Dress Look for Fall

amazon-weight-hula-hoop

Related: 33% Off! Burn 700 Calories in 30 Minutes With This Weighted Hula Hoop

In this article

Selena Gomez Bio Pic

Selena Gomez

More Stories