Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Selena Gomez was dripping in diamond jewelry at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, September 12.
The multi-talented singer, who won a Moonman in the Best Afrobeats category alongside Rema, wore a custom Oscar de la Renta dress to the event, featuring ruby-red floral beading. Her Pasquale Bruni diamond jewelry was perfectly paired with her gown, and its statement floral shapes were breathtaking.
Gomez’s 18K gold rings were from the Italian designer’s Giardini Segreti collection. One of the five-petal styles we identified on her fingers runs up to $27,350, each leaf covered in hundreds of small diamonds. While the style isn’t what we’d call budget-friendly, that doesn’t mean you can’t channel it. This Kokoma ring from Amazon will help you nail the look!
Get the Kokoma Rhinestone Butterfly Wrap Leaf Ring on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.
This ring takes on the same type of silhouette as Gomez’s, the petals wrapping over and around two fingers as opposed to one. It ditches the precious materials to keep the price low, but it still boasts high quality thanks to the durable copper, zircon and crystal elements. It should fit fingers sizes six to eight!
Want more rings so you can seriously sparkle like the “Single Soon” singer? We’ve picked out seven more similar finds below, also on Amazon and also on Prime!
Get the Kokoma Rhinestone Butterfly Wrap Leaf Ring on sale for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 13, 2023, but are subject to change.
Shop other similar rings we love:
- Kokoma Three Butterflies Flower Ring — $10!
- Dtja CZ Falling Petal Flower Ring — $9!
- AeraVida White Lotus Mother of Pearl Ring — $23!
- Aprilery Two-Finger Statement Ring — $27!
- Keepsake Stackable Diamond Floral Leaf Ring — $89!
- Lorrifal Colorful Pave Ring — $16!
- Sonateomber Spring Flower Ring — was $13, now $10!
Not your style? Explore more rings on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below: