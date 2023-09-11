Stephanie Hsu looked supremely chic while attending a show during New York Fashion Week.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star made an appearance at the Ulla Johnson presentation in Brooklyn on Sunday, September 10, and her stylish ensemble served as the perfect inspiration for any shopper putting together the perfect fall wardrobe. She wore a button-up leather shirt dress with long sleeves, slipping on booties to match. She also accessorized with a wavy stripe bag and dangling earrings.

Leather and faux-leather looks are a must in fashion right now — especially for fall — so how about we show you a dress similar to Hsu’s on Amazon Prime?

Get The Drop Sam Vegan Leather Shirt Dress for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

With its long sleeves, button-up placket and collared neckline, this black, faux-leather The Drop dress is a wonderful pick for channeling the Joy Ride actress’ look. It even comes with a tie at the waist, so you can wear it cinched for a different take on the outfit. It’s currently available in sizes XXS-3XL — and it comes in brown, green and white as well!

If you’re all about an edgy-yet-elegant black leather look, however, we have more choices for you to check out below. All are on Amazon and each is as fabulous as the last. Shop picks for all budgets!

Shop more black faux-leather dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

