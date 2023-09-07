Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emily Ratajkowski was the perfect fall vision in the season’s current favorite shade: copper!

The model and former actress was spotted leaving her apartment in New York City the morning of Wednesday, September 6, wearing a silky copper slip dress. The dress had a high slit, skinny straps and a soft cowl neckline. She wore Loewe sandals and topped off the look with cat-eye sunglasses and a gold medallion necklace.

Copper hair has been taking over (Ratajkowski even hopped on the trend in July), but if you don’t want to dye your locks — or if you want to match up with them — a copper dress of your own is essential!

Get the Prettygarden Satin Sleeveless Cowl-Neck Midi Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Prettygarden dress comes in the perfect copper brown hue for channeling Ratajkowski’s look, and its price is unbeatable. From the straps to the neckline to the slit, this slip dress is exactly what we were looking for. You can go more casually-chic with it a la EmRata, or go full-on fancy for a fall wedding or romantic date night!

This dress also comes in 16 other colors/variations, so we highly recommend checking out the Amazon page to see all of your options. if you’re all about the copper vibe for fall, however, we have other similar choices for you below as well, so you can place your order with the utmost confidence!

Get the Prettygarden Satin Sleeveless Cowl-Neck Midi Dress for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more copper slip dresses we love:

Not your style? Discover more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Twin With Natalie Portman (and Save 99%) in This Plaid Set Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Natalie Portman positively crushed the co-ord trend while in Germany this week. The Black Swan actress spoke at the IAA Conference on Affordable Sustainable Mobility in Munich on Tuesday, September 5. She wore an adorable matching plaid blazer […]

Related: Larsa Pippen Puts a Spin on Date Night in Baggy Cargo Jeans — Get the Look Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Larsa Pippen proved that date night doesn’t always have to mean fancy dresses. The Real Housewives of Miami star took a casual style and turned it into the perfect night-out look as she grabbed dinner at Catch Steak […]

Related: Take a Chill Pill With Ouai’s Dreamy, Blissful Bath Bombs — Now 50% Off Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. “Take a chill pill.” It’s an iconic phrase, really. But we usually mean it as a figurative suggestion, not an actual command. But what if we really could just grab a chill pill any time we needed to calm […]