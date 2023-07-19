Emily Ratajkowski has unveiled a fiery new ‘do. ​

The 32-year-old supermodel showed off her red hair transformation via Instagram on Tuesday, July 18. In a series of snaps, Ratajkowski’s could be seen with shiny auburn tresses. She parted her mane down the side, letting the straightened strands fall on her shoulders. Ratajkowski turned up the heat even more by posing in a plunging black bodysuit.

For glam, she donned a dewy face, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and glossy lips.

“Gone red,” she captioned the post. “Thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair.” Friends and fans were quick to praise the new hair color in her comments section. Models Devin Brugman and Amelia Gray gushed, “Wow. I looooove this,” and “I LOVE,” respectively. Kérastase showed their support by commenting, “Loving it so much ❤️.”

This isn’t the first time Ratajkowski experimented with her crown. Earlier this year, her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, shared that she “always” keeps “a bang” in her “purse,” just in case Ratajkowski wants to change her look on a whim. “Emily likes to be a different person every day,” she explained to Vogue in February.

When she’s not switching up her ‘do, Ratajkowski is known to wear a sexy outfit. For Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party earlier this month, she rocked a sheer frock with a cutout over her bust. The number included white ruffled straps, a cinched waist, an airy skirt and a thigh-high slit. Underneath, she wore a white thong.

She accessorized with a diamond choker and chain bag. Her hair was parted down the middle with her bangs perfectly framing her face. “Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl,” she captioned the post.

She slayed in another sheer number in October 2022 at W Magazine’s 50th Anniversary party. The Tory Burch number was made with a long sleeve fishnet design that flowed down to the floor. Ratajkowski paired the frock with a silky bra on wore her hair in a crimped style. She completed the ensemble with shimmery lips, orange eyeshadow and strappy heels.