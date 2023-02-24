Always prepared! Emily Ratajkowski’s hairstylist revealed she carries clip-in bangs at all times to help the model change up her hairdo.

The Gone Girl actress, 31, opened up to Vogue on Tuesday, February 21, about how she loves to play with her appearance — even if it’s in the middle of the day. While getting ready for a Viktor & Rolf celebration in New York City, Ratajkowski took the magazine through her glam session and told the cameras: “Today I wanna transform a little bit.”

Her hairstylist, Jennifer Yepez, chimed in on the conversation and said, “Emily likes to be a different person every day.” She continued, “I always keep a bang in a purse, just in case she wants it for dinner.”

The Welcome Home actress replied, “We would go from work and I’d be like, ‘What if I wanna wear a bang?’ And she’d have it in her purse and then she’d snap it on after a martini and I’d be like, ‘Ooh, now we’re talking!’”

The hairstylist enthusiastically agreed, “It’s always our best moments!”

Ratajowski was attending the Viktor & Rolf celebration as the new face of the Flowerbomb fragrance. For the soirée, the We Are Your Friends star rocked her mane in tight curls that were later brushed out in a voluminous style. Her makeup featured a fresh face, feathered brows, winged eyeliner and long lashes.

The Cruise actress wore a stunning Viktor & Rolf set to the event. It included a cropped long sleeve blouse and matching pants. The black ensemble was finished with a vertical pattern of rhinestones, making Ratajkowski sparkle all night long. When she showed the audience her getup, she exclaimed, “We’re going a little disco!”

In January, the It Girl shared the exciting news about her campaign with the Dutch fashion house via social media. In the photo, the I Feel Pretty star dramatically stared into the camera while flashing her bare back. Her long tresses cascaded down her torso and blew in all different directions. “The new era of Flowerbomb is here! Honored to be the face of this iconic fragrance,” she captioned the post.

Friends and fans quickly showered her with praise in the comments section. The luxury brand wrote, “Welcome to the Viktor&Rolf family 💕.” TikTok star Olivia Ponton showed her support for the perfume by commenting, “Just got this in the mail,” alongside three heart emojis. One more fan added, “YESSS 😍.”