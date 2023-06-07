Living her life — and spilling the tea! Emily Ratajkowski has unapologetically been candid about her love life through the years.

“I feel lucky that I can wear what I want, sleep with who I want, and dance how I want and still be a feminist,” the supermodel quipped to Cosmopolitan in October 2014. “It means a lot to me to be on Cosmo’s cover because it’s a marriage of being a sexual individual but also being sophisticated and empowered.”

Ratajkowski rose to fame as a model in 2010, dropping out of UCLA to pursue her career full-time. The London-born star quickly landed a guest role on Nickelodeon’s iCarly and a starring role in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video. After earning major magazine covers and catwalk appearances, Ratajkowski continued pursuing acting, scoring a role in 2014’s Gone Girl.

Amid her big-screen success, the I Feel Pretty star’s love life has also made headlines through the years. Ratajkowski was linked to Andrew Dryden and Jeff Magid before she secretly wed Sebastian Bear-McClard in February 2018, several weeks after debuting their relationship on social media.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that My Body author — who welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021 with Bear-McClard — had filed for divorce after four years of marriage amid allegations that the film producer had been unfaithful. (Bear-McClard has not addressed the claims.)

During her divorce, Ratajkowski has been open about navigating the dating scene once more.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship,” the We Are Your Friends actress confessed to Spanish Vogue in April 2023. “So this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage.”

She continued: “The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.”

Ratajkowski has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric André and Harry Styles following her breakup from Bear-McClard. The “High/Low” podcaster and the “As It Was” crooner were spotted making out in Tokyo in March 2023.

“Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” a source exclusively told Us at the time, noting that Ratajkowski wasn’t looking to rush into a long-term relationship. “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious. She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

Scroll below to read Ratajkowski’s most candid quotes about sex, dating and relationships: