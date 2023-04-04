How long has this been going on? Emily Ratajkowski suggested that she’s been seeing Harry Styles for around two months — meaning their steamy makeout session wasn’t the first time they’d hung out.

“I just started dating someone that I kind of like, like,” the model, 31, explained during an interview on the March 9 episode of the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast. “So, that feels different, but yes, if you had talked to me four weeks ago I would have been like, ‘Absolutely [not interested in dating].’ I’m just like, ‘Oh, well, he’s kind of great.'”

The My Body author didn’t identify who she meant, but some internet sleuths think she could be referring to Styles, 29. The duo were spotted packing on the PDA in Tokyo on March 25 while the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner was in Japan for his tour.

As for what she looks for in a partner, the Entourage alum said she looks for people who have “layers” to their personality. “I like somebody who’s very independent,” she explained. “I’m hoping that dating somebody who has more of their own confidence and life will help with preventing [resentment]. I look for good-hearted people, people who are thoughtful, people who have good politics. I like people who are funny. Similar interests is important, for sure.”

While Ratajkowski’s podcast interview dropped in March, it was taped in early February, meaning that she’d been seeing the person in question since early January. That month, she was spotted getting cozy with Eric André in New York City before jetting off to the Cayman Islands. On Valentine’s Day, the comedian, 40, posted an Instagram photo of the pair hanging out nude.

Days later, however, the Gone Girl actress hinted that she and André had called it quits. “What should you do when a situationship ends? Start another one,” read the text on a TikTok video Ratajkowski shared in February.

On “Going Mental,” the “High Low” podcast host suggested that she’s also been seeing multiple guys at once, which can be awkward when one of them sees headlines about her going out with someone else. Ratajkowski went on to say that she’s still not impressed by a lot of what she sees in men.

“I would be seeing someone and all of a sudden the way that he would walk would [make me] be like, ‘Ugh,'” she quipped. “I have noticed in a lot of guys entitlement. … I think masculinity can be really hard to perform, basically. And it makes men to be kind of wild and be kind of crazy. So you’re like, ‘Oh, so you’re unwell. What you’re showing me is that you’re unwell.'”

The I Feel Pretty star also told host Eileen Kelly that she’s dated men who felt “overwhelmed” by her success. “They say that’s what they want, and then they’re actually in the relationship and they’re experiencing what it’s like to be around somebody who has a lot going on … and they do get resentful,” she explained. “But I thought that’s why you liked me. I thought that’s what you liked about me, was how opinionated I was and how I have this really big life. They get emasculated and they get resentful.”

Prior to her romances with Styles and André, Ratajkowski was linked to Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt. In July 2022, she split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. The estranged couple share son Sylvester, 2.

The iCarly alum hasn’t publicly revealed what caused the breakup with Bear-McClard, 36, but she noted on “Going Mental” that the duo have not finalized their divorce, adding that she can’t talk about their split for legal reasons.

Last month, multiple women came forward to accuse Bear-McClard of sexual misconduct. Variety reported on Wednesday, March 29, that an unnamed woman claimed Bear-McClard messaged her on Instagram when she was 17 for an informal meeting to discuss a small role in the Safdie Brothers’ film Good Time, which the New York native produced.

The woman, now 24, alleged she was naked in front of a dozen male cast and crew members, including Josh and Benny Safdie, during her audition. In a statement obtained by Variety, the actress said she “was utterly stunned and felt terrified. My distress only worsened when out of nowhere, [an actor] whispered in my ear if he ‘could stick it in’ while the cameras rolled. I said, ‘No.’”

A spokeswoman for the Safdies told the outlet, “The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard did not return Us Weekly‘s request for comment.