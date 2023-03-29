He’s falling again! Harry Styles has high hopes for his connection with Emily Ratajkowski following their steamy kiss.

“Harry has always been very attracted to Emily,” a source exclusively reveals to Us Weekly, adding that the Grammy winner, 29, is “thrilled” about “hooking up” with the model, 31.

The My Body author, for her part, doesn’t want to rush into a long-term romance amid her divorce from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. “Emily isn’t looking for anything serious,” the insider tells Us. “She’s just trying to live her best single life and have fun.”

Ratajkowski split from the producer, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester, in July 2022 and filed for divorce two months later. Since her breakup, the Gone Girl actress has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric André.

The “High Low” podcast host raised eyebrows on Valentine’s Day by sharing an NSFW Instagram photo of herself and the comedian, 39, but the duo’s flame seemingly fizzled soon after. Earlier this month, Ratajkowski was caught packing on the PDA with Styles on the streets of Tokyo, where he performed two Love On Tour concerts on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25.

The “As It Was” artist’s public makeout session comes four months after Us confirmed his split from Olivia Wilde. Styles and the actress, 39, dated for nearly two years after sparking a romance on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and starred in.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Ratajkowski “had hung out” with the former couple “many times” and was “friendly” with Styles and the House alum before their split, the insider tells Us. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted the We Are Your Friends actress standing beside Wilde in a resurfaced video from one of Styles’ concerts in Paris last summer.

Weeks before her PDA-filled outing with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, Ratajkowski celebrated with the Booksmart director at an Oscars afterparty. According to a second source, Wilde is “trying not to be jealous” about Styles moving on — even though it “upsets” her.

Since rising to fame as part of One Direction, the U.K. native has had his fair share of high-profile relationships. He’s dated Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and more — but he still struggles with having his personal life scrutinized in the public eye.

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively,” he told Rolling Stone in August 2022. “There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

Styles went on to discuss conversations about his sexuality, telling the outlet, “Sometimes people say, ‘You’ve only publicly been with women,’ and I don’t think I’ve publicly been with anyone. If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something. … I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.”