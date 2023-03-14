No regrets! Eric André opened up about his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski — and their decision bare all on social media while celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

“I was really in the moment … drinking wine, and she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this,’” André, 39, told Rolling Stone in an interview published on Tuesday, March 14. “We both started cracking up.”

The comedian and Ratajkowski, 31, made headlines last month when he uploaded an Instagram photo that featured the duo in the nude. In the snap, André smiled for the camera while laying sprawled out on a couch with a heart emoji covering his lower region. The model, for her part, could be seen taking the snapshot in the mirror behind him.

The Eric André Show star told Rolling Stone that while there “wasn’t much thought” behind posting the stripped-down photo, the pair both “agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.”

André added that he loved the “spontaneity” of the moment, labeling the situation a “happy accident.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“It was one of those things,” he explained. “I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind.”

The My Body author and the Bad Trip actor first sparked romance speculation in January when they were spotted out on the town in New York City. The two were photographed getting cozy and putting their arms around each other as they made their way through midtown Manhattan. Later that month, they were seen packing on the PDA in a more tropical climate while enjoying a getaway to the Cayman Islands.

In February, the duo used their saucy Instagram post to seemingly confirm their romance. “💘 💘💘💘💘Happy Valentine’s Day 💘💘💘💘💘,” André captioned the image.

Just days after their NSFW reveal, however, Ratajkowski fueled rumors that the twosome called it quits when she posted a TikTok video about a “situationship” ending. The clip featured the England native laying on the bed with overlayed text that read: “What should you do when a situationship ends? Start another one.”

Prior to her fling with André, the Gone Girl star dated Pete Davidson for two months before Us Weekly confirmed their split in December 2022. The romance came after Ratajkowski’s divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, 42, tied the knot in February 2018 but split in July 2022 after four years of marriage. At the time, the We Are Your Friends star filed for divorce amid rumors of infidelity on the producer’s part. Their divorce was finalized in September 2022. (Bear-McClard has not publicly commented on the cheating allegations.)

The Lying and Stealing star opened up about her decision to end things with her ex-husband while appearing on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast earlier this month.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” she said of her relationship. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK.”

Before the exes ultimately called it quits, Ratajkowski revealed she “tried everything else” to fix her mental health.

“I tried to take antidepressants. I was sure that something was wrong with me,” she recalled. “I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”