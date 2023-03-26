Plot twist! Emily Ratajkowski is going in one direction following her breakup from Eric André — all the way to Harry’s House.

Harry Styles and the model, 31, were spotted packing on the PDA earlier this month in Tokyo, where the former One Direction hunk, 29, performed on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. According to a video published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, the twosome locked lips on a local street while leaning against a parked silver van.

Styles — who split from his Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, late last year — sported a pair of black slacks, a white button-down and a black jacket. Ratajkowski, for her part, accessorized her black skirt with a salmon-colored puffy coat and gray booties.

Several hours later on Sunday, March 26, the “High Low” podcast host later dropped a “like” via Twitter when a news outlet shared details of the pair’s PDA outing. However, she has since unhearted the post at the time of publication.

Neither the “Kiwi” crooner nor the Gone Girl actress have further addressed their relationship status. Ratajkowski, for her part, was last linked to comedian André, 39, earlier this year following her split from Pete Davidson. The My Body author and the Bad Trip actor first confirmed their romance in February with a nude Instagram pic on Valentine’s Day.

“Emily popped up and took that picture. I was really in the moment: I was drinking wine, she started dying laughing, and she was like, ‘I have to take a picture of this,’” the Eric Andre Show alum recalled to Rolling Stone earlier this month. “She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic’ — she kept saying ‘iconic.’ We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world.”

He added at the time: “It was one of those things. I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind.”

Several days after their February 14 post went viral, Ratajkowski seemingly confirmed their breakup when she posted a TikTok video about dealing with a “situationship” that recently ended.

The I Feel Pretty actress previously dated the Saturday Night Live alum, 29, for two months before Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that they had called it quits. Ratajkowski’s connection with Davidson marked her first foray into the dating scene after she separated from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester, that July.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy,” the England native said of her divorce during a March appearance on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast. “I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK. … I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”

The My Policeman actor, for his part, previously dated Wilde, 39, for nearly two years after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. Us confirmed in November 2022 that the pair called it quits before Styles started the international shows on his “Love on Tour.”