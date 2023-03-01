Olivia Wilde Is ‘Ready to Date Again’ After Harry Styles Split: Details

Ready for love! Olivia Wilde is officially back on the dating scene following her split from her ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2022 that the actress, 38, and the “As It Was” singer, 29, called it quits after nearly two years of dating. But as a source exclusively reveals in the new issues of Us Weekly, “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy.”

This news comes one month after the Booksmart director shared a cryptic message with fans via Instagram, subtly referring to her mindset following her and Styles’ breakup. On January 10, she posted a screenshot from the film Tropical Malady on her Instagram Story, featuring a caption that read, “I’d hate to die without having loved.”

In December 2022, a source exclusively told Us how Wilde was doing one-month post-split. “Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” the source revealed at the time, adding that she was “trying to move on.”

Wilde and the former One Direction member were first romantically tied while shooting her second directorial film Don’t Worry Darling in early 2021, nearly a year after she and ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikis, ended their longtime relationship in November 2020. She and the Ted Lasso star share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. An insider exclusively told Us in January 2021 that “Olivia called off the engagement in early November but only after she already had gotten close to Harry. Whether Harry knows it or not, he was the reason for the split and it blindsided Jason — he totally adores Olivia and is devastated. Family is his biggest priority.”

However, a second source claimed, “The engagement was called off early last year, as was previously reported. Harry was in no way the reason for their split.”

During the Don’t Worry Darling shoot, the two seemingly announced their relationship by attending a wedding together for Styles’ manager, Jeffrey Azoff, in January of that year, at which Styles reportedly called the director his “girlfriend” while giving a speech. A few months later, a source told Us in April that the stars had “been spending time in London” together, noting, “She’s been staying at his place. They’re trying to be as low-key as possible and go to places that aren’t too crowded.”

“Olivia’s really smitten by Harry,” another insider exclusively told Us in July 2021. “He makes her really happy. It’s like he’s brought out this giddy side of her. The thing that works for them is that they don’t hide their relationship from the public. They don’t care who’s around watching them pack on the PDA.”

Wilde — who was previously married to filmmaker Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011 — was also a frequent attendee at her then-boyfriend’s “Love on Tour” concerts, often seen dancing along to the Grammy winner’s songs with fans. “Olivia was nonstop dancing on the floor at Harry’s show at Madison Garden,” a source told Us in October 2021, sharing that “she did a choreographed dance with her friends at one point.”

The concerts even became a family affair, as Wilde and her two kids were seated alongside Styles’ mother, Anne Twist, at one of his performances in November 2021.

Wilde previously gushed about the music star’s performance in Don’t Worry Darling in an August 2022 interview with Variety. “Harry obviously is a revelation,” she said at the time, adding, “I think there will very quickly be a conversation about why is he even bothering with music when he is such a huge movie star?”

In that same interview, Styles praised his then-girlfriend for her work behind the camera, stating, “As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused. She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect. I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone.”

For more on Wilde’s love life update, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.