Riding solo. Olivia Wilde is taking time for herself — and focusing on healing — following her split from Harry Styles.

“Olivia is still very much upset about the breakup,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the Booksmart director, 38, is “trying to move on.”

The Tron: Legacy actress recently went on a girls trip to try and reset after news broke last month that she and the former One Direction singer, 28, had parted ways after nearly two years together.

“Olivia thought going on vacation would allow her to decompress,” the insider says.

The New York native has been “leaning on friends” after the breakup, the source tells Us, adding that “dating isn’t on her list of priorities” at the moment.

Wilde was first linked to the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner in January 2021 after they were spotted attending Styles’ manager’s wedding together in California. The duo met while working on Don’t Worry Darling in late 2020.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source exclusively told Us of the actor and director’s work dynamic at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

The British singer’s romance with his director, however, fizzled out nearly two years later. Us confirmed on November 18 that Styles and Wilde had broken up.

The news came just days after the Lazarus Effect actress attended the “Two Ghosts” artist’s Love on Tour concert in Los Angeles with her two children, son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6. Wilde shares her little ones with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, whom she split from in fall 2020.

The actress confirmed in September that there wasn’t any crossover between her relationships with Styles and Sudeikis. “The complete horses—t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate, Wilde told Vanity Fair at the time. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

The Drinking Buddies producer, meanwhile, has been keeping herself busy since breaking up with Styles. Wilde made her first post-split appearance on November 19 at the 13th Annual Governors Awards.

A few weeks later, the Vinyl alum went on vacation with pal Babs Burchfield. She shared a bikini snap from the getaway via social media on December 3.

Wilde stepped out solo on Tuesday, December 6, at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. She wore a black, see-through Christian Dior gown while accepting the trophy for Drama Movie of the Year for Don’t Worry Darling.

