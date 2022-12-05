Vacation mode activated. Olivia Wilde ended her Instagram hiatus amid her split from Harry Styles with a beach photo.

“Best,” the actress, 38, captioned a Saturday, December 3, photo of herself and pal Babs Burchfield.

Wilde has her eyes closed and appears to be laughing in the photo, in which she and Burchfield are lounging in a hammock. The Booksmart director wears a dark bandeau bikini top in the snap.

In another pic shared via her Instagram Story the same day, Wilde was seen walking along a gorgeous beach with her hands raised toward the sky. “Mahalo,” she captioned the pic, using a Hawaiian word meaning thanks or gratitude.

It’s the first fans have heard from the O.C. alum since Us Weekly confirmed that she and Styles, 28, took a break from their romance last month. The pair were first linked in January 2021 when they were spotted attending Styles’ manager’s wedding together. A source exclusively told Us at the time that sparks flew between Wilde and the former One Direction member when she was directing him in the thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” the insider said. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

News of the breakup made headlines just a few days after Wilde was spotted in the audience of the “Two Ghosts” singer’s Love On Tour concert with son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. A social media video showed the Tron: Legacy star dancing with her little ones as Styles performed his Grammy-nominated hit “As It Was.”

Styles was previously linked to Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, while Wilde was married to Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011 before her engagement to Sudeikis.

Wilde was engaged to the Ted Lasso star, 47, from 2013 to 2020. The pair’s breakup became messy amid earlier this year. The House alum was served with custody documents while she was on stage for her CinemaCon presentation of Don’t Worry Darling, which hit theaters in September.

Then, a former nanny of Wilde and Sudeikis’ children made several alarming allegations to the Daily Mail in October, including her claim that the Saturday Night Live alum once laid underneath her car to stop her from visiting Styles. The caregiver also alleged that Sudeikis was outraged when Wilde made her “special” salad dressing for the performer. The former couple, for their part, slammed the nanny’s allegations in a rare, joint statement shared with Us.

“As parents, it’s incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” Wilde and Sudeikis told Us at the time. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”