Delicious answers. The mystery of Olivia Wilde‘s alleged salad dressing recipe may have been uncovered by fans on social media.

The tale of the Booksmart director’s homemade condiment went viral on Monday, October 17, after her and ex Jason Sudeikis‘ former nanny made claims about the end of their relationship. The former couple — who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6 — split in 2020 after nearly a decade together.

Supposedly, the salad dressing was a focal point in a dramatic confrontation between the exes as Wilde started her relationship with Harry Styles.

The childcare provider, whose name was withheld, alleged that the House alum, 38, made the dish for the “Golden” singer, 28, and was preparing to bring the food to him when Sudeikis, 47, was suddenly infuriated.

“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” the nanny claimed in a lengthy interview with the Daily Mail. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you’. And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’ So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”

The caretaker alleged the Ted Lasso star was intentionally making his ex late to see Styles. “Jason told me: ‘She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry],'” she claimed. “I said, what salad dressing? He said: ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now.’ I don’t know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.'”

Wilde and Sudeikis denied the allegations in a joint statement on Monday.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they told Us. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

While Wilde and Sudeikis denied the tale, fans believe the salad dressing is real — and it has since sparked memes, speculation and hunger pains. “I need olivia wilde to drop her salad dressing recipe that bagged harry and had ted lasso throwing himself under her car,” one Twitter user wrote.

“If I was Olivia Wilde I would post the salad dressing recipe to my Instagram story and then turn off my phone,” another added.

An interested spectator chimed in, “olivia wilde i can forgive you for your pr nightmares if you drop the salad dressing recipe please.”

Luckily, internet sleuths discovered Wilde may have revealed her culinary secrets when she appeared on Questlove’s Potluck, a Food Network special, in 2020.

The O.C. alum shared what she called “a really simple” recipe for a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes during the virtual show. While the TV segment focused on the fish preparation, her dressing recipe was shared on Food Network’s website following the appearance.

Olivia Wilde’s Salad Dressing Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey

Pinch of kosher salt

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 to 4 tablespoons of olive oil

Instructions: In a small bowl, mix the red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, salt and garlic until combined. While still stirring, add 2 to 4 tablespoons a slow steady stream, add 2 to 4 tablespoons olive oil, stirring as you go to emulsify.

For her salmon dish, Wilde recommended topping the dressed greens with kalamata olives, cucumbers and feta.