No post-split blues here! Olivia Wilde was all smiles as she stepped out at the 13th Annual Governors Awards amid her breakup from Harry Styles.

The Don’t Worry Darling director, 38, attended the annual gala honoring the Academy’s Board of Directors on Saturday, November 19. Wilde donned a black-and-white lace gown with matching sheer gloves for the Los Angeles-held event. The actress completed her ensemble with an elegant, simple makeup look and her long locks slicked back.

The Drinking Buddies star’s Saturday appearance marks her first public outing since news of her breakup from the “Golden” singer, 28, made headlines.

Us Weekly confirmed the pair’s split on Friday, November 18, just days after Wilde was spotted dancing with her kids — she shares 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — at one of Styles’ Los Angeles Love on Tour shows.

The former couple were first linked in January 2021 when they were photographed hand-in-hand at the My Policeman star’s manager’s wedding, two months after Wilde and the Ted Lasso star, 47, called off their engagement.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” an insider told Us that January of how Wilde and Styles connected on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which premiered earlier this year. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

In September, the O.C. alum vehemently slammed rumors that she “left Jason for Harry,” calling the idea “complete horses—t.”

“Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight,” the Booksmart director told Vanity Fair at the time. “Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

She added: “We were raising two kids during lockdown, so we coparented through that time. Once it became clear that cohabitating was no longer beneficial for the children, it became the responsible thing to not, because we could be better parents as friends who live in different houses.”

Wilde and Sudeikis’ relationship only grew more rocky after they called it quits, with the Saturday Night Live alum serving the New York native with custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon in April. However, a source exclusively told Us at the time, the Apple TV+ star wasn’t aware that’s when she would receive the paperwork. “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the insider noted.

In October, the coparents dealt with more fallout after their former nanny made several allegations about the end of their relationship, including claiming that Sudeikis threw himself in front of Wilde’s car to stop her from driving off to see Styles.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the former couple told Us in a statement at the time. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Scroll below to see more red carpet photos from Wilde’s Governors Awards appearance: