Olivia Wilde is a fashion “It” girl. Whether she’s on the red carpet or strolling the streets of New York, the Don’t Worry Darling director is known to serve a look.

You can always count on Wilde to slay a premiere, and she did not disappoint when it came to the thriller’s press tour. While the film’s debut at the 79th Venice Film Festival in September 2022 made headlines for alleged drama between the cast and crew – including the viral clip of Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine — the O.C. alum’s ensemble also stole the show. She wore a whimsical yellow dress from Gucci. The gown was designed with a plunging neckline and a crystal-embroidered bodice. The dress was finalized with a ruffled hem.

Wilde kept the fierce fashion going at the movie’s screening at the San Sebastián International Film Festival that same month, sparkling onto to the red carpet in a glittery green dress from Valentino. The piece was both exciting and timeless as it featured a halter construction and a figure-hugging silhouette.

When she’s not sporting a breathtaking gown, Wilde slays in suits. In April 2022, the New York native turned heads in a gorgeous blue velvet blazer and coordinating wide-leg pants by Alberta Ferretti at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. She nailed the color blocking trend, styling the two-piece with bubblegum pink pumps. The In Time actress also wowed in a suit at the 2019 premiere of Booksmart in a red number from Dundas.

Red is certainly Wilde’s color. We can’t talk about her best fashion moments and not mention the fiery Ralph Lauren gown she wore to the 2019 Governors Awards in Los Angeles. The ensemble was equipped with a cleavage-baring bodice and long sleeves.

Sleeves are also a must-have for Wilde — specifically princess sleeves. In 2020, the movie star looked regal in a sheer Fendi gown at 35th Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards. The floor-length number featured puff-sleeves and a cascading train. One year prior, she opted for billowing look from Miu Miu at the Gotham Awards.

While Wilde is a fashion force to be reckoned with, she actually prefers to dress for comfort.

She opened up about her fashion choices in a 2020 interview with InStyle, saying: “I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts.”

She added: “My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt … In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand.”

