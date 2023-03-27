She adored him! Emily Ratajkowski was spotted enjoying a Harry Styles concert — with his now-ex Olivia Wilde — months before the pair’s passionate PDA.

The former One Direction singer, 29, performed at the Accor Arena in Paris in July 2022. In a resurfaced video shared via TikTok, Ratajkowski, 31, stood next to the Booksmart director, 39, in the venue’s VIP section. The twosome swayed beside one another as Styles belted out “Sign of the Times.”

Us Weekly confirmed four months after the Paris performance that Styles and Wilde called it quits. The pair dated for nearly two years after sparking a romance on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, separated from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after four years of marriage. She filed for divorce in September 2022 amid rumors that the producer was unfaithful. (Bear-McClard did not respond to the cheating allegations at the time.)

The Gone Girl actress, who shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with her now-estranged husband, raised eyebrows earlier this month when she was spotted packing on the PDA with Styles in Tokyo. According to video shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, March 25, the twosome locked lips while leaning against a parked van. (The “As It Was” artist performed two shows in Japan as his Love On Tour concert series continues.)

Social media quickly lit up with comments about the duo’s kiss, but neither Ratajkowski nor Styles have addressed the now-viral moment. The X Factor UK alum, however, previously identified Ratajkowski as his celebrity crush in a resurfaced interview from his boy band days.

The summer concert outing wasn’t the first spotting of Wilde and Ratajkowski. Two weeks before her makeout with Styles, the We Are Your Friends actress was seen partying alongside Wilde and British model Adwoa Aboah at the annual Vanity Fair post-Oscars bash.

Ahead of their breakup, Wilde and the “Daylight” crooner remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship. The House alum, who was previously engaged to and shares two children with Jason Sudeikis, is exciting to jump back into the dating pool as Styles seemingly moves on.

“Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Ratajkowski has also been enjoying her single status amid her divorce from Bear-McClard. The My Body author was briefly linked to Brad Pitt last year before sparking a whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson. Us confirmed in December 2022 that the twosome’s flame fizzled out. Last month, she raised eyebrows with a nude Valentine’s Day photo snapped with comedian Eric André.

“She took the picture, we both started cracking up, and she was like, ‘This is iconic’ — she kept saying ‘iconic.’ We both agreed this was a beautiful image that we had to share with the world,” he explained to Rolling Stone earlier this month. “It was one of those things. I think that’s what art is about. Art is not intellectual; it’s primal. It has to speak to your hormones as much as it speaks to your mind.”